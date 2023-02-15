Hi-Standard drummer Akira Tsuneoka dies at 51

Sad news in the punk community today: Akira Tsuneoka, drummer of Japanese punk vets Hi-Standard, has passed away at age 51. The band writes:

Dear fans and friends, With deep and profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved friend and drummer Akira Tsuneoka of Hi-STANDARD. His music and spirit will live on in our hearts. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and the members of Hi-STANDARD during this difficult time.

Hi-Standard formed in 1991 went on to release four albums throughout the '90s, including three on Fat Wreck Chords. They broke up in 2000 but reunited in 2011 and released one more album, The Gift, in 2017.

Rest in peace, Akira.