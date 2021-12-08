Hiatus Kaiyote announces 2022 US shows

Australian soul/funk/psych band Hiatus Kaiyote returned this year with their new album (and first for Brainfeeder), Mood Valiant (and it's been cracking some year-end lists), and they're planning to play a few US shows in 2022. That includes LA's Smokin' Grooves festival, plus headlining shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 13 (tickets) and Oakland's Fox Theater at March 17 (tickets). Both shows go on sale Friday (12/10) at 10 AM local time with presales starting today.

Hiatus Kaiyote also have upcoming Australia, Europe, and UK tour dates this month and in 2022, and those are listed here.