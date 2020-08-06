‘High Fidelity’ series canceled by Hulu; star Zoë Kravitz reacts

Hulu has canceled it's series adaptation of Nick Hornby's book High Fidelity after just one season. Zoë Kravitz, who starred as Championship Vinyl record store owner Rob (and also was the series' executive producer), took to Instagram to write, "I wanna give a shout out to my #HighFidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us."

The series did a nice job of reinventing High Fidelity for our current age where record stores aren't doing very well (even before the pandemic) and people make playlists instead of mixtapes. It worked best as a romantic dramedy -- some of the music stuff was a little hamfisted/unrealistic -- but the one season they made is definitely worth watching. Kravitz was great in the lead role, the series made good use of NYC locations, and the season ends in a satisfying way... but it would've been nice to have more.