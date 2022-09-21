High Holidays celebrations in NYC w/ music by Lenny Kaye, mems of Bonny Light Horseman, Darkside, more

High Holidays loading...

The Friday Night Jam has been bringing together the Jewish High Holy Days and indie/alternative music for the past 11 years, and they'll do it again this year at Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg and The Relix Studio. The services will be led by Rabbi Daniel Brenner and musical director Jeremiah Lockwood (The Sway Machinery), the latter of whom leads the house band that features Antibalas members Jordan McLean & Timothy Allen, saxophonist Stuart Bogie (Antibalas, The Hold Steady, Taylor Swift, etc), drummer John Bollinger, and vocalist/bassist Yula Berri, plus a slew of great guests. All four services will broadcast live for free on Fans.live, and a limited number of tickets are available to attend the ones at Brooklyn Bowl.

Rosh Hashanah (or, "Bowl Hashanah") will be celebrated at Brooklyn Bowl on Sunday, September 25 at 7:30 PM EST and Monday, September 26 at 10 AM EST, and tickets to attend those are on sale now. They'll also celebrate Kol Nidre on Tuesday, October 4 at 7:30 PM EST and Yom Kippur on Wednesday, October 5 at 10 AM from The Relix Studio, and those will only stream live.

The services will feature a mix of live music and remote video contributions various musicians. Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group) will be at the September 25 service, and confirmed remote guests include Dave Harrington (Darkside), Alex Bleeker (Real Estate), Dan Lebowitz (ALO), Eric Krasno (Soulive and Lettuce), Karina Rykman, Ross James (Terrapin Family Band), Aron Magner (Disco Biscuits) and Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman), and more.

Relix’s Editor-in-Chief Mike Greenhaus says:

We have said for years that Brooklyn Bowl is our sanctuary, clubhouse, church and synagogue, so it only makes sense that it has grown into the spiritual home for our musically inclined Rosh Hashanah services over the years. Especially at a time when so many of us have been apart from our friends and family due to the pandemic, we hope that our suite of traditional-but-open-minded-and-inclusive services will allow us to connect with each other as we 'begin again' at the start of this new year.