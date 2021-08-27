High Holidays celebrations in NYC w/ music by mems of Antibalas, YYYs, Lenny Kaye, more

Because Jewish have announced their annual High Holiday services in NYC. All four will stream live for free on Fans.live, and tickets are on sale to attend two in person, the first night of Rosh Hashanah at Brooklyn Bowl, on Monday, September 6 (tickets) and Bowl Hashanah on Tuesday, September 7 at the same venue (tickets). The other two, Kol Nidre on Wednesday, September 15 and Yom Kippur on Thursday, September 16, both stream from The Relix Studio.

The services will be led by Rabbi Daniel Brenner and musical director Jeremiah Lockwood, and feature a full band, made up of Jordan McLean, Timothy Allen, and Jake Pinto of Antibalas; Stuart Bogie of Antibalas and Arcade Fire; John Bollinger, Yula Beeri, and Lockwood.

Alex Bleeker (Real Estate), Eric Slick (Dr. Dog), Ross James (Terrapin Family Band), Dan Lebowitz (ALO), Aron Magner (Disco Biscuits), Brian Chase (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Dave Harrington (Darkside), Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group), Eric Krasno (Soulive and Lettuce), and more will also appear remotely.

See the full lineup, and streaing schedule, below.

2021 HIGH HOLIDAY SERVICES SCHEDULE:

MON, SEP 6 @ 7:30 PM EST from Brooklyn Bowl (tickets or stream)

TUE, SEP 7 @ 10 AM EST from Brooklyn Bowl (tickets or stream)

WED, SEP 15 @ 7PM EST from The Relix Studio (stream)

THU, SEP 16 @ 10AM EST from The Relix Studio (stream)