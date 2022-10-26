High On Fire, Municipal Waste, Gel, and Early Moods announce December East Coast tour

Metal lifers High On Fire and Municipal Waste have announced a co-headlining December East Coast tour with support from rising NJ hardcore band Gel and LA stoner metallers Early Moods. Things kick off in Hampton Beach, NH on 12/1 and wrap up in Tampa on 12/11. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/28) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

The NYC-area gets two stops: Long Island's 89 North on 12/4 and Asbury Park's House of Independents on 12/6.

Gel also have other upcoming tour dates, including a tour with Ceremony and a Brooklyn show with Youth of Today in November. They also play Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival.

High On Fire / Municipal Waste / Gel / Early Moods -- 2022 Tour Dates

Dec 1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Dec 2 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church

Dec 3 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater

Dec 4 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

Dec 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independants

Dec 7 - Mechanicsville, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co

Dec 8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

Dec 9 - Greenville, NC - The State Theatre

Dec 10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Dec 11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum