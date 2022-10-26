High On Fire, Municipal Waste, Gel, and Early Moods announce December East Coast tour

High On Fire, Municipal Waste, Gel, and Early Moods announce December East Coast tour

Municipal Waste, photo by Mathieu Bredeau

Metal lifers High On Fire and Municipal Waste have announced a co-headlining December East Coast tour with support from rising NJ hardcore band Gel and LA stoner metallers Early Moods. Things kick off in Hampton Beach, NH on 12/1 and wrap up in Tampa on 12/11. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/28) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

The NYC-area gets two stops: Long Island's 89 North on 12/4 and Asbury Park's House of Independents on 12/6.

Gel also have other upcoming tour dates, including a tour with Ceremony and a Brooklyn show with Youth of Today in November. They also play Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival.

loading...

High On Fire / Municipal Waste / Gel / Early Moods -- 2022 Tour Dates
Dec 1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
Dec 2 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church
Dec 3 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater
Dec 4 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North
Dec 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independants
Dec 7 - Mechanicsville, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co
Dec 8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
Dec 9 - Greenville, NC - The State Theatre
Dec 10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
Dec 11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Filed Under: Early Moods, Gel, High on Fire, Municipal Waste, punk
Categories: Heavy Metal News, Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan