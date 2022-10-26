High On Fire, Municipal Waste, Gel, and Early Moods announce December East Coast tour
Metal lifers High On Fire and Municipal Waste have announced a co-headlining December East Coast tour with support from rising NJ hardcore band Gel and LA stoner metallers Early Moods. Things kick off in Hampton Beach, NH on 12/1 and wrap up in Tampa on 12/11. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/28) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
The NYC-area gets two stops: Long Island's 89 North on 12/4 and Asbury Park's House of Independents on 12/6.
Gel also have other upcoming tour dates, including a tour with Ceremony and a Brooklyn show with Youth of Today in November. They also play Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival.
High On Fire / Municipal Waste / Gel / Early Moods -- 2022 Tour Dates
Dec 1 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
Dec 2 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church
Dec 3 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater
Dec 4 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North
Dec 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independants
Dec 7 - Mechanicsville, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co
Dec 8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
Dec 9 - Greenville, NC - The State Theatre
Dec 10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
Dec 11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum