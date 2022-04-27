High On Fire’s Matt Pike adds debut NYC solo show to upcoming tour dates

High On Fire frontman (and Sleep guitarist) Matt Pike released his debut solo album Pike vs. the Automaton earlier this year, and now he's gearing up to play his first-ever solo shows in support of the LP this May. His band for the shows includes drummer Jon Reid, bassist Chad "Chief" Hartgrave, and guitarist Chris Evans (Lord Dying), and the run includes four West Coast dates, followed by a one-off in NYC.

"Who's ready to be crushed by sound?!?" Matt said. "Rehearsals for our inaugural shows have been deafening! We are primed and ready to deliver and destroy! See you soon!"

The NYC show happens at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on May 16, and tickets for that show go on sale Friday (4/29) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Pike vs the Automaton -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 5 Seattle, WA Barhouse

May 6 Tacoma, WA Plaid Pig

May 7 Port Angeles, WA Devil's Lunchbox

May 8 Portland, OR High Water Mark

May 16 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus Bar