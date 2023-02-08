High Vis add 2nd NYC show with Glitterer & Combust to first-ever North American tour

UK Britpop/baggy-infused punks High Vis recently announced their first-ever North American tour, and they quickly sold out the NYC show that happens on April 1 at Saint Vitus. If you miss out on getting tickets (or wanna see them twice), you're in luck: they just added a second NYC show for April 14 Meadows with a great support lineup: Title Fight offshoot Glitterer, NYHC torch-carriers Combust, and new local band Sugar Milk. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/10) at 11 AM.

The sold-out Vitus show is with Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order, and Dead Last. Updated dates are listed are listed below, along with the video for "Trauma Bonds" off High Vis' excellent 2022 sophomore album Blending.

And if you wanna keep the party going after High Vis' Vitus show, there's a Jivebomb/Gumm late show at TV Eye that same night, starting after the High Vis show ends.

High Vis - 2023 Tour Dates

Feb 10: London, UK - Moth Club

Feb 11: Manchester, UK - YES

Feb 12: Sheffield, UK - Yellow Arch Studios

Feb 13: Bristol, UK - Strange Brews

Feb 14: Bruges, BE - Cactus Club

Feb 15: Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

Feb 16: Hamburg, DE - Headcrash

Feb 17: Berlin, DE - Lido

Feb 19: Paris, FR - Point Ephemere

Apr 01: Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

Apr 02: Boston, MA - Hardcore Stadium

Apr 03: Montreal, QC - L'esco

Apr 04: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Apr 06: Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

Apr 07: Pittsburgh, PA - Funhouse

Apr 08: Richmond, VA - Canal Club

Apr 09: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Apr 10: Atlanta, GA - Earl

Apr 11: Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

Apr 13: Washington, DC - DC9

Apr 14: Brooklyn, NY - Meadows

Apr 15: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

May 28: Bristol, UK - Dot to Dot Festival

May 29: Nottingham, UK - Dot to Dot Festival

Jun 23-25: Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest

Aug 08-12: Oslo, NO - Oya Festival