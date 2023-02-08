High Vis add 2nd NYC show with Glitterer & Combust to first-ever North American tour
UK Britpop/baggy-infused punks High Vis recently announced their first-ever North American tour, and they quickly sold out the NYC show that happens on April 1 at Saint Vitus. If you miss out on getting tickets (or wanna see them twice), you're in luck: they just added a second NYC show for April 14 Meadows with a great support lineup: Title Fight offshoot Glitterer, NYHC torch-carriers Combust, and new local band Sugar Milk. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/10) at 11 AM.
The sold-out Vitus show is with Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order, and Dead Last. Updated dates are listed are listed below, along with the video for "Trauma Bonds" off High Vis' excellent 2022 sophomore album Blending.
And if you wanna keep the party going after High Vis' Vitus show, there's a Jivebomb/Gumm late show at TV Eye that same night, starting after the High Vis show ends.
High Vis - 2023 Tour Dates
Feb 10: London, UK - Moth Club
Feb 11: Manchester, UK - YES
Feb 12: Sheffield, UK - Yellow Arch Studios
Feb 13: Bristol, UK - Strange Brews
Feb 14: Bruges, BE - Cactus Club
Feb 15: Rotterdam, NL - Rotown
Feb 16: Hamburg, DE - Headcrash
Feb 17: Berlin, DE - Lido
Feb 19: Paris, FR - Point Ephemere
Apr 01: Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
Apr 02: Boston, MA - Hardcore Stadium
Apr 03: Montreal, QC - L'esco
Apr 04: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
Apr 06: Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
Apr 07: Pittsburgh, PA - Funhouse
Apr 08: Richmond, VA - Canal Club
Apr 09: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Apr 10: Atlanta, GA - Earl
Apr 11: Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR
Apr 13: Washington, DC - DC9
Apr 14: Brooklyn, NY - Meadows
Apr 15: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
May 28: Bristol, UK - Dot to Dot Festival
May 29: Nottingham, UK - Dot to Dot Festival
Jun 23-25: Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest
Aug 08-12: Oslo, NO - Oya Festival