High Vis announce first-ever North American tour, share “Trauma Bonds” video
UK group High Vis released their excellent second album, Blending, last year, a record that mixed the members' hardcore punk background with Britpop and baggy influences. The band have yet to cross the pond and play shows over here but that will change this spring. They've just announced their first-ever North American tour which kicks off in Brooklyn and hits Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Carrboro, Atlanta, Nashville, and DC before wrapping up in Philly on April 15. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time. All tour dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn show is on April 1 at Saint Vitus, and that's an all-around great hardcore and hardcore-adjacent bill with support from Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order, and Dead Last.
Meanwhile, High Vis have just released a video for one of Blending's many highlights, "Trauma Bonds." It was made by director Jonah West and shot over the course of a year, and is an "emotionally charged portrait of Jamz and Sean: two people negotiating the world whilst living in the shadow of trauma." The band add that the video is "dedicated to everyone carrying the weight of grief for those taken too soon, and those struggling with their own existence. When you’re going through hell, keep going." Watch that below.
Blending made our list of 10 Great 2022 Albums You Might’ve Missed.
High Vis - 2023 Tour Dates
Feb 10: London, UK - Moth Club
Feb 11: Manchester, UK - YES
Feb 12: Sheffield, UK - Yellow Arch Studios
Feb 13: Bristol, UK - Strange Brews
Feb 14: Bruges, BE - Cactus Club
Feb 15: Rotterdam, NL - Rotown
Feb 16: Hamburg, DE - Headcrash
Feb 17: Berlin, DE - Lido
Feb 19: Paris, FR - Point Ephemere
Apr 01: Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
Apr 02: Boston, MA - Hardcore Stadium
Apr 03: Montreal, QC - L'esco
Apr 04: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
Apr 06: Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
Apr 07: Pittsburgh, PA - Funhouse
Apr 08: Richmond, VA - Canal Club
Apr 09: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Apr 10: Atlanta, GA - Earl
Apr 11: Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR
Apr 13: Washington, DC - DC9
Apr 15: Philadelphia, PA - Foto Club
May 28: Bristol, UK - Dot to Dot Festival
May 29: Nottingham, UK - Dot to Dot Festival
Jun 23-25: Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest
Aug 08-12: Oslo, NO - Oya Festival