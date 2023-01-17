High Vis announce first-ever North American tour, share “Trauma Bonds” video

UK group High Vis released their excellent second album, Blending, last year, a record that mixed the members' hardcore punk background with Britpop and baggy influences. The band have yet to cross the pond and play shows over here but that will change this spring. They've just announced their first-ever North American tour which kicks off in Brooklyn and hits Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Carrboro, Atlanta, Nashville, and DC before wrapping up in Philly on April 15. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time. All tour dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is on April 1 at Saint Vitus, and that's an all-around great hardcore and hardcore-adjacent bill with support from Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order, and Dead Last.

Meanwhile, High Vis have just released a video for one of Blending's many highlights, "Trauma Bonds." It was made by director Jonah West and shot over the course of a year, and is an "emotionally charged portrait of Jamz and Sean: two people negotiating the world whilst living in the shadow of trauma." The band add that the video is "dedicated to everyone carrying the weight of grief for those taken too soon, and those struggling with their own existence. When you’re going through hell, keep going." Watch that below.

Blending made our list of 10 Great 2022 Albums You Might’ve Missed.

High Vis - 2023 Tour Dates

Feb 10: London, UK - Moth Club

Feb 11: Manchester, UK - YES

Feb 12: Sheffield, UK - Yellow Arch Studios

Feb 13: Bristol, UK - Strange Brews

Feb 14: Bruges, BE - Cactus Club

Feb 15: Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

Feb 16: Hamburg, DE - Headcrash

Feb 17: Berlin, DE - Lido

Feb 19: Paris, FR - Point Ephemere

Apr 01: Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

Apr 02: Boston, MA - Hardcore Stadium

Apr 03: Montreal, QC - L'esco

Apr 04: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Apr 06: Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

Apr 07: Pittsburgh, PA - Funhouse

Apr 08: Richmond, VA - Canal Club

Apr 09: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Apr 10: Atlanta, GA - Earl

Apr 11: Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

Apr 13: Washington, DC - DC9

Apr 15: Philadelphia, PA - Foto Club

May 28: Bristol, UK - Dot to Dot Festival

May 29: Nottingham, UK - Dot to Dot Festival

Jun 23-25: Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest

Aug 08-12: Oslo, NO - Oya Festival