High Water Fest 2022 Lineup: Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse, more

High Water, the Charleston, SC festival curated by Shovels & Rope, returns in 2022, happening April 23 & 24 at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

They've just announced the 2022 lineup, which includes headliners Jack White and My Morning Jacket, plus Modest Mouse, Mavis Staples, Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten, Bahamas, Delta Spirit, Felice Brothers, Jade Bird, Amythyst Kiah, Adia Victoria, Shannon and the Clams, Caamp, Bahamas, Shovels & Rope, and more. Check out the full High Water 2022 lineup below.

Tickets are on SMS presale now and go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 2 at 12 PM Eastern.

High Water Fest - 2022 Lineup

Jack White

My Morning Jacket

Modest Mouse

Black Pumas

Shovels & Rope

Old Crow Medicine Show

Caamp

Mavis Staples

Local Natives

Sharon Van Etten

Bahamas

Delta Spirit

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Jade Bird

Amythyst Kiah

Felice Brothers

Adia Victoria

Shannon and the Clams

Cedric Burnside

Palm Palm

Jeremie Albino