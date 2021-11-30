High Water Fest 2022 Lineup: Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse, more
High Water, the Charleston, SC festival curated by Shovels & Rope, returns in 2022, happening April 23 & 24 at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.
They've just announced the 2022 lineup, which includes headliners Jack White and My Morning Jacket, plus Modest Mouse, Mavis Staples, Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten, Bahamas, Delta Spirit, Felice Brothers, Jade Bird, Amythyst Kiah, Adia Victoria, Shannon and the Clams, Caamp, Bahamas, Shovels & Rope, and more. Check out the full High Water 2022 lineup below.
Tickets are on SMS presale now and go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 2 at 12 PM Eastern.
High Water Fest - 2022 Lineup
Jack White
My Morning Jacket
Modest Mouse
Black Pumas
Shovels & Rope
Old Crow Medicine Show
Caamp
Mavis Staples
Local Natives
Sharon Van Etten
Bahamas
Delta Spirit
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Jade Bird
Amythyst Kiah
Felice Brothers
Adia Victoria
Shannon and the Clams
Cedric Burnside
Palm Palm
Jeremie Albino