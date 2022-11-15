High Water Festival 2023 lineup (Wilco, Beck, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen, Shovels & Rope, more)
Shovels & Rope-curated South Carolina fest High Water Festival is returning for its fifth year in 2023, on April 15-16 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. They've announced the 2023 lineup, which is headlined by Beck, Wilco, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and also features Bleachers, Father John Misty, Big Boi, Orville Peck, Angel Olsen, Guster, Lucius, Bully, Ezra Furman, S.G. Goodman, Madi Diaz, Tre Burt, Shovels & Rope, and more. See it in full below.
Two-day passes go on presale starting Tuesday (11/15) at noon.
