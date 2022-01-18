Higher Power opening Boston Manor’s North American tour

UK grungy hardcore band Higher Power are gearing up for their anticipated new album, which will feature recent single "Fall From Grace," and while most details on that are still TBA, they did just announce a return to North America. They'll open Boston Manor's April/May tour, which also includes Trash Boat. New Yorkers can catch the tour on April 8 at Gramercy Theater (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Along with the announcement, Boston Manor released an acoustic version of their recent single "Algorithm." You can hear that and watch Higher Power's "Fall From Grace" video below...

Boston Manor / Trash Boat / Higher Power -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 4 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

April 6 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

April 7 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

April 8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

April 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

April 10 – Baltimore, MA - Ottobar

April 12 - North Carolina - Blind Tiger

April 13 - Orlando, FL - Abbey

April 14 ��� Tampa, FL - Orpheum

April 15 – Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

April 16 – Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

April 18 – Dallas, TX - Dada

April 19 – Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

April 20 – Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!

April 22 - Phoenix, Arizona - Rebel

April 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge

April 24 - Orange County, CA - Chain Reaction

April 26 – Berkley, CA - Cornerstone

April 28 – Seattle, WA - El Corazon

April 29 – Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theater

April 30 – Portland, OR - Hawthorne

May 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

May 3 – Denver, CO -Marquis

May 4 – Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

May 6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 7 – Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

May 8 – Cleveland, OH - Beachland

May 9 – Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird