Higher Power opening Boston Manor’s North American tour
UK grungy hardcore band Higher Power are gearing up for their anticipated new album, which will feature recent single "Fall From Grace," and while most details on that are still TBA, they did just announce a return to North America. They'll open Boston Manor's April/May tour, which also includes Trash Boat. New Yorkers can catch the tour on April 8 at Gramercy Theater (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Along with the announcement, Boston Manor released an acoustic version of their recent single "Algorithm." You can hear that and watch Higher Power's "Fall From Grace" video below...
Boston Manor / Trash Boat / Higher Power -- 2022 Tour Dates
April 4 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
April 6 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom
April 7 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom
April 8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
April 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry
April 10 – Baltimore, MA - Ottobar
April 12 - North Carolina - Blind Tiger
April 13 - Orlando, FL - Abbey
April 14 ��� Tampa, FL - Orpheum
April 15 – Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
April 16 – Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
April 18 – Dallas, TX - Dada
April 19 – Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
April 20 – Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!
April 22 - Phoenix, Arizona - Rebel
April 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge
April 24 - Orange County, CA - Chain Reaction
April 26 – Berkley, CA - Cornerstone
April 28 – Seattle, WA - El Corazon
April 29 – Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theater
April 30 – Portland, OR - Hawthorne
May 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock
May 3 – Denver, CO -Marquis
May 4 – Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
May 6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
May 7 – Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
May 8 – Cleveland, OH - Beachland
May 9 – Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird