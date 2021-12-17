Higher Power return with new single “Fall From Grace,” new album coming

UK hardcore-infused alt-rockers Higher Power have been kinda quiet since releasing one of 2020's best punk records, 27 Miles Underwater, in the very beginning of that year, but they've just made a very loud return. They've just released "Fall From Grace," their first single in nearly two years, and it's a banger that starts out in grungy '90s territory before reaching an explosive post-hardcore climax. Listen and watch the video (directed by Kiefer Passey & Higher Power) below.

In a new interview with Kerrang!, the band revealed that long-time guitarist and co-songwriter Louis Hardy left the band, and they've chosen to continue on as a four-piece and they recently hit the studio to record a new album with producer James ‘Atko’ Atkinson, who worked on their 2015 self-titled demo and Space To Breathe EP. Stay tuned for more details.

Upcoming tour dates (all in the UK and Europe) here.