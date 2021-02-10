Hilton Valentine (Animals) recorded an anti-Trump song w/ Nada Surf & Waitresses members before his passing
We lost Hilton Valentine of The Animals a couple weeks back but not long before his passing, he'd recorded a song with Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Chris Butler of The Waitresses, Chris Cush and Peter Stuart of Headless Horsemen and Brett Halpern of Lulu Temple. Calling themselves the The RAF Irregulars, they had come together to write and record a song marking the start of the hearings for Trump's second impeachment, but it also ended up being a tribute to Hilton. Released just in time (February 9), "Impeachment Day" opens with this verse:
I woke around noon
without sadness or gloom
and the light shined so bright
as it danced around the room
I felt the energy shift
right on down to my soul
well the 4 years of shite sure had taken their toll
the weight's being lifted
my heart's filled with song
at the thought of undoing those four years of wrong
Peter and Matthew each sing a verse of this jaunty, old-timey sounding tune complete with juke joint piano. Listen the song below, and rest in peace Hilton.
Hilton Valentine's Facebook also just posted another tribute which is also a tribute to Mary Wilson of The Supremes who died on Monday. It's video of them performing "Bring it on Home to Me" together in 2010 and the post says: "Hilton dated Mary Wilson very briefly in the 60s. Hilton says she dumped him for Gene Pitney! Here they are around 10 years ago. The quality isn't good but they had fun doing this impromptu performance of Bring It On Home To Me at a Rock Convention." You can watch that video below.
"Impeachment Day"
I woke around noon
without sadness or gloom
and the light shined so bright
as it danced around the room
I felt the energy shift
right on down to my soul
well the 4 years of shite sure had taken their toll
the weight's being lifted
my heart's filled with song
at the thought of undoing those four years of wrong
now the reason these things are happening
the clouds have all blown away
there's good news from washington
for today’s impeachment day
I could feel my house repair itself
patching old holes in the roof
I could see my garden perking up
I could sense that tree growing roots
now the reason these things are happening
the clouds have all blown away
there's good news from washington
for today’s impeachment day
for the last four years it’s felt so sad
never in my life has it been this bad
fuckin’ A
fuckin’ B
down through the alphabet
to fuckin’ Z
but the bright side
that’s the other
that isn’t cold and gray
I think i’m finally starting to see it
‘cause it’s impeachment day today
it’s impeachment day today