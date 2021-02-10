Hilton Valentine (Animals) recorded an anti-Trump song w/ Nada Surf & Waitresses members before his passing

We lost Hilton Valentine of The Animals a couple weeks back but not long before his passing, he'd recorded a song with Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Chris Butler of The Waitresses, Chris Cush and Peter Stuart of Headless Horsemen and Brett Halpern of Lulu Temple. Calling themselves the The RAF Irregulars, they had come together to write and record a song marking the start of the hearings for Trump's second impeachment, but it also ended up being a tribute to Hilton. Released just in time (February 9), "Impeachment Day" opens with this verse:

I woke around noon

without sadness or gloom

and the light shined so bright

as it danced around the room

I felt the energy shift

right on down to my soul

well the 4 years of shite sure had taken their toll

the weight's being lifted

my heart's filled with song

at the thought of undoing those four years of wrong

Peter and Matthew each sing a verse of this jaunty, old-timey sounding tune complete with juke joint piano. Listen the song below, and rest in peace Hilton.

Hilton Valentine's Facebook also just posted another tribute which is also a tribute to Mary Wilson of The Supremes who died on Monday. It's video of them performing "Bring it on Home to Me" together in 2010 and the post says: "Hilton dated Mary Wilson very briefly in the 60s. Hilton says she dumped him for Gene Pitney! Here they are around 10 years ago. The quality isn't good but they had fun doing this impromptu performance of Bring It On Home To Me at a Rock Convention." You can watch that video below.

"Impeachment Day"

I woke around noon

without sadness or gloom

and the light shined so bright

as it danced around the room

I felt the energy shift

right on down to my soul

well the 4 years of shite sure had taken their toll

the weight's being lifted

my heart's filled with song

at the thought of undoing those four years of wrong

now the reason these things are happening

the clouds have all blown away

there's good news from washington

for today’s impeachment day

I could feel my house repair itself

patching old holes in the roof

I could see my garden perking up

I could sense that tree growing roots

now the reason these things are happening

the clouds have all blown away

there's good news from washington

for today’s impeachment day

for the last four years it’s felt so sad

never in my life has it been this bad

fuckin’ A

fuckin’ B

down through the alphabet

to fuckin’ Z

but the bright side

that’s the other

that isn’t cold and gray

I think i’m finally starting to see it

‘cause it’s impeachment day today

it’s impeachment day today