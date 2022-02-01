Hinterland 2022 lineup (Phoebe Bridgers, Kurt Vile, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jenny Lewis, more)

St. Charles, Iowa music festival Hinterland is returning for its 2022 edition from Thursday, August 4 - Sunday, August 7 at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater. The music and camping festival features Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Glass Animals, and Billy Strings as headliners, and the lineup also includes Kurt Vile & The Violators, Jenny Lewis, Lucy Dacus, Lake Street Dive, MUNA, Trampled by Turtles, Durand Jones & The Indications, and more. See it in full, by day, below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM CST

HINTERLAND 2022 LINEUP

Thursday, August 4

Billy Strings

Sierra Ferrell

The Texas Gentleman

Riddy Arman

Friday, August 5

Glass Animals

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

The Aces

Briston Maroney

Goth Babe

Petey

Yoke Lore

Saturday, August 6

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Lake Street Dive

Trampled by Turtles

Jenny Lewis

Durand Jones & The Indications

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Jesse Daniel

Miko Marks

Sunday, August 7

Phoebe Bridgers

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Lucy Dacus

MUNA

The Aubreys

Liz Cooper

Tré Burt

The Kernal

Hayden Pedigo