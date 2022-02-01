Hinterland 2022 lineup (Phoebe Bridgers, Kurt Vile, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jenny Lewis, more)
St. Charles, Iowa music festival Hinterland is returning for its 2022 edition from Thursday, August 4 - Sunday, August 7 at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater. The music and camping festival features Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Glass Animals, and Billy Strings as headliners, and the lineup also includes Kurt Vile & The Violators, Jenny Lewis, Lucy Dacus, Lake Street Dive, MUNA, Trampled by Turtles, Durand Jones & The Indications, and more. See it in full, by day, below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM CST
HINTERLAND 2022 LINEUP
Thursday, August 4
Billy Strings
Sierra Ferrell
The Texas Gentleman
Riddy Arman
Friday, August 5
Glass Animals
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
The Aces
Briston Maroney
Goth Babe
Petey
Yoke Lore
Saturday, August 6
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Lake Street Dive
Trampled by Turtles
Jenny Lewis
Durand Jones & The Indications
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Jesse Daniel
Miko Marks
Sunday, August 7
Phoebe Bridgers
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Lucy Dacus
MUNA
The Aubreys
Liz Cooper
Tré Burt
The Kernal
Hayden Pedigo