Hinterland fest 2021 lineup: Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges, Avett Bros, more

Live music is starting to return as the COVID vaccine makes its way to more people, with tours and festivals getting announced for late summer and the fall. One of those festivals is St. Charles, Iowa's Hinterland, which is scheduled for August 6 - 8, 2021.

The three-day festival's lineup includes The Avett Brothers, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caamp, Yola and more on Day 1, Tyler Childers, Black Pumas, Tanya Tucker and more on Day 2, and former tourmates and collaborators Leon Bridges and Khruangbin, Orville Peck, Hamilton Leithauser and more on Day 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 19 at 10 AM Central and the festival's safety guidelines are here ("We’ve redesigned Hinterland to be socially distanced with reduced attendance and guidelines in place to make it a safe, responsible experience for everyone involved," organizers write). Check out the full Hinterland lineup below.

Speaking of The Avett Brothers, they're playing "Concerts On The Farm," a socially distanced, outdoor live music series presented by Bonnaroo on the festival's grounds in Manchester, TN. The series currently includes Billy Strings on May 28, Jon Pardi and Jameson Rodgers on May 29, and The Avett Brothers on July 2-4. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (3/19) at 10 AM and the series' safety guidelines are here.

Bonnaroo is still on, too, set to happen September 2-5.