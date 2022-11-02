Hinterland Festival 2023 lineup (Bon Iver, Zach Bryan, Maggie Rogers, Angel Olsen, more)
Iowa festival Hinterland has unveiled its 2023 lineup, with headliners Bon Iver, Zach Bryan, and Maggie Rogers. The fest goes down August 4-6, 2023 at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles, Iowa. Tickets are on presale now, and general sale starts Friday (11/4) at 9am CDT.
Hinterland's Friday (8/4) lineup includes Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso, Houndmouth, The Regrettes, and Skeggs.
Saturday (8/5) will feature Zach Bryan, Orville Peck, Angel Olsen, Noah Kahan, The Teskey Brothers, Joy Oladokun, Wilderado, Patrick Droney, Riley Downing, Pony Bradshaw, and Koo Koo Kanga Roo.
The festival closes Sunday (8/6) with sets by Maggie Rogers, Wallows, Faye Webster, Del Water Gap, Tomberlin, spill tab, and Yot Club.
