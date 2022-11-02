Hinterland Festival 2023 lineup (Bon Iver, Zach Bryan, Maggie Rogers, Angel Olsen, more)

Iowa festival Hinterland has unveiled its 2023 lineup, with headliners Bon Iver, Zach Bryan, and Maggie Rogers. The fest goes down August 4-6, 2023 at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles, Iowa. Tickets are on presale now, and general sale starts Friday (11/4) at 9am CDT.

Hinterland's Friday (8/4) lineup includes Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso, Houndmouth, The Regrettes, and Skeggs.

Saturday (8/5) will feature Zach Bryan, Orville Peck, Angel Olsen, Noah Kahan, The Teskey Brothers, Joy Oladokun, Wilderado, Patrick Droney, Riley Downing, Pony Bradshaw, and Koo Koo Kanga Roo.

The festival closes Sunday (8/6) with sets by Maggie Rogers, Wallows, Faye Webster, Del Water Gap, Tomberlin, spill tab, and Yot Club.

Hinterland Festival 2023 lineup loading...

Hinterland Festival -- 2023 Lineup

Bon Iver

Sylvan Esso

Houndmouth

The Regrettes

Skeggs

Zach Bryan

Orville Peck

Angel Olsen

Noah Kahan

The Teskey Brothers

Joy Oladokun

Wilderado

Patrick Droney

Riley Downing

Pony Bradshaw

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

Maggie Rogers

Wallows

Faye Webster

Del Water Gap

Tomberlin

spill tab

Yot Club