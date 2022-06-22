Hippie Trim announce new album ‘What Consumes Me,’ share “Hooked On U”

German hardcore/emo/grunge blenders Hippie Trim recently released the singles "Pain Ball" and "Toothpaste," and now they've announced their sophomore album, What Consumes Me, due September 16 via Supervillain (pre-order), and released third single "Hooked On U." Following the heavier first two singles, this one shows off a different side of Hippie Trim, going in a softer, more melodic, shoegaze/emo direction, and it comes with a video that parodies '90s boy band videos (à la blink-182's "All the Small Things"). Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Control

2. Pleaser

3. Pain Ball

4. Reef Blower

5. Dead Heat

6. Fade

7. Hooked On U

8. Toothpaste

9. Faze

10. Not Today

11. Steady Dreaming