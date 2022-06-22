Hippie Trim announce new album ‘What Consumes Me,’ share “Hooked On U”
German hardcore/emo/grunge blenders Hippie Trim recently released the singles "Pain Ball" and "Toothpaste," and now they've announced their sophomore album, What Consumes Me, due September 16 via Supervillain (pre-order), and released third single "Hooked On U." Following the heavier first two singles, this one shows off a different side of Hippie Trim, going in a softer, more melodic, shoegaze/emo direction, and it comes with a video that parodies '90s boy band videos (à la blink-182's "All the Small Things"). Check it out below.
Tracklist
1. Control
2. Pleaser
3. Pain Ball
4. Reef Blower
5. Dead Heat
6. Fade
7. Hooked On U
8. Toothpaste
9. Faze
10. Not Today
11. Steady Dreaming