HIRS tap mems of My Chemical Romance, Touche Amore, Thursday, Soul Glo, Garbage, Circa Survive & more for new LP

Philly grinders The HIRS Collective have announced a new album on the way, following last year's compilation The Third 100 Songs. We're Still Here is due March 24 via Get Better Records (pre-order). The album is absolutely stacked with special guests, kicking off with the title track as lead single and album opener featuring Shirley Manson of Garbage. It's a sludgy metallic hardcore jam, immediately bursting with high-octane vocals and distorted guitars. In the song's two companion videos, Shirley coolly sings refrain "We're still here" over footage of at-home and live show moshing, making a statement on the band's staying power. “We’ll never quit this collective, a version of therapy for ourselves and anyone who feels in need to scream their lungs out for one more day of living,” HIRS Collective write, and later add, "We don’t think we can destroy every single negative structure, but we can dismantle them within ourselves. And if we have the chance to destroy it, let’s fucking go. But we aren’t going to be given any power from anyone else and have to take it for ourselves." Watch the videos for "We're Still Here" below.

We're Still Here is self-produced, as with all their music, and features appearances by Maha Shami, Bryan Funck (THOU), Jessica G.Z., Christina Michelle (Gouge Away), Justin Pearson (The Locust), Escuela Grind, Pierce Jordan (Soul Glo), Dan Yemin (Paint It Black), Dark Thoughts, Ghösh, Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Rosie Richeson, Melt Banana, Lora Mathis, King Chip (The Body), Nate Newton (Coverage), Full of Hell, Geoff Rickly (Thursday), Kayla Phillips (Bleed The Pigs), Anthony Green (Circa Survive), Jeremy Bolm (Touche Amore), Jordan Dreyer (La Dispute), Derek Zanetti (The Homeless Gospel Choir), Chris No. 2 (Anti-Flag), Marissa Paternoster (Screaming Females), Damian Abraham (Fucked Up), Pinkwash, Sunrot, and The Punk Cellist. Check out the album art and track list for We're Still Here below.

The HIRS Collective We're Still Here loading...

Tracklist:

1. WE’RE STILL HERE (ft. Shirley Manson/Garbage)

2. SWEET LIKE CANDY (ft. Maha Shami and Bryan Funck/THOU)

3. BURN YOUR HOUSE DOWN (Ft. Jessica G.Z. and Christina Michelle/Gouge Away)

4. N.O. S.I.R. (Ft. Justin Pearson/The Locust)

5. WASTE NOT WANT NOT (Ft. Escuela Grind and Pierce Jordan/Soul Glo)

6. PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT (Ft. Dan Yemin/Paint It Black and Dark Thoughts)

7. JUDGEMENT NIGHT (Ft. Ghösh)

8. TRUST THE PROCESS (Ft. Frank Iero/MCR and Rosie Richeson)

9. XOXOXOXOXOX (Ft. Melt Banana)

10. YOU ARE NOT ALONE (Ft. Lora Mathis and Chip King/The Body)

11. APOPTOSIS AND PROLIFERATION (Ft. Nate Newton/Coverge and Full Of Hell)

12. SO, ANYWAY… (Ft. Geoff Rickly/Thursday and Kayla Phillips/Bleed The Pigs)

13. A DIFFERENT KIND OF BED DEATH (Ft. Anthony Green/Circa Survive)

14. NEILA FOREVER (Ft. Jeremy Bolm/Touche Amore and Jordan Dreyer/La Dispute)

15. LAST KING MEETS LAST PRIEST (Ft. Derek Zanetti/The Homeless Gospel Choir and Chris No. 2/Anti-Flag)

16. UNICORN TAPESTRY WOVEN IN FIRE (Ft. Marissa Paternoster/Screaming Females, Damian Abraham/Fucked Up, and Pinkwash)

17. BRINGING LIGHT AND REPLENISHMENTS (Ft. Sunrot and The Punk Cellist)