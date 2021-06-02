Hiss Golden Messenger shares new song “Glory Strums,” announces 2021 & 2022 tours
Hiss Golden Messenger has shared a new song off his upcoming album Quietly Blowing It (due 6/25 via Merge). It's called "Glory Strums" and main HGM member MC Taylor says it "was written in the chaotic green spring of 2020 as a hymn to finding the places and spaces that make us human." It's a lovely, folky song and you can hear it below.
Hiss Golden Messenger is also playing one of Lockn's three mini fests this summer and he'll go on headlining tours in fall 2021 and winter 2022. The fall tour is all along the East Coast (NYC, Cambridge, Hamden, Philly, DC, etc) and the 2022 tour hits the South, Southwest, Midwest, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens December 2 at Webster Hall with Rosali. Tickets for that one go on sale Friday (6/4) at 10 AM with a Spotify presale underway now.
Those in LA can catch HGM at the Troubadour on February 18, 2022. Tickets for that one go on sale Thursday (6/3).
Hiss Golden Messenger -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
November 30 – Hummelstown, PA – The Englewood
December 2 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
December 3 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
December 4 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
December 6 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall
December 7 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
December 8 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
December 9 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
December 10 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
December 11 – Charleston, SC – The Pour House
February 3 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room
February 4 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
February 5 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
February 6 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
February 9 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
February 10 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
February 11 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
February 12 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
February 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
February 16 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
February 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
February 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
February 23 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
February 24 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
February 25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
February 26 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial Vancouver
March 1 – Boise, ID – Neurolux
March 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room
March 3 – Fort Collins, CO – Venue TBA
March 4 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
March 5 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
March 7 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
March 8 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
March 9 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
March 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
March 11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
March 12 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl