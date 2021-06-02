Hiss Golden Messenger shares new song “Glory Strums,” announces 2021 & 2022 tours

Hiss Golden Messenger has shared a new song off his upcoming album Quietly Blowing It (due 6/25 via Merge). It's called "Glory Strums" and main HGM member MC Taylor says it "was written in the chaotic green spring of 2020 as a hymn to finding the places and spaces that make us human." It's a lovely, folky song and you can hear it below.

Hiss Golden Messenger is also playing one of Lockn's three mini fests this summer and he'll go on headlining tours in fall 2021 and winter 2022. The fall tour is all along the East Coast (NYC, Cambridge, Hamden, Philly, DC, etc) and the 2022 tour hits the South, Southwest, Midwest, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens December 2 at Webster Hall with Rosali. Tickets for that one go on sale Friday (6/4) at 10 AM with a Spotify presale underway now.

Those in LA can catch HGM at the Troubadour on February 18, 2022. Tickets for that one go on sale Thursday (6/3).

Hiss Golden Messenger -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

November 30 – Hummelstown, PA – The Englewood

December 2 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

December 3 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

December 4 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

December 6 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

December 7 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

December 8 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

December 9 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

December 10 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

December 11 – Charleston, SC – The Pour House

February 3 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

February 4 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

February 5 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

February 6 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

February 9 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

February 10 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

February 11 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

February 12 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

February 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

February 16 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

February 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

February 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

February 23 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

February 24 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

February 25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

February 26 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial Vancouver

March 1 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

March 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

March 3 – Fort Collins, CO – Venue TBA

March 4 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

March 5 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

March 7 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

March 8 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

March 9 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

March 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

March 11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

March 12 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl