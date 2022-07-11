Hissing touring with Suffering Hour & Aeviterne, releasing new LP this week

Three great extreme metal bands -- and Profound Lore labelmates -- Hissing, Suffering Hour, and Aeviterne are hitting the road together for a tour this September. The tour supports Hissing's new album Hypervirulence Architecture, which comes out this Friday (7/15), Suffering Hour's 2021 LP The Cyclic Reckoning and 2022 split with Malthusian, and Aeviterne's 2022 LP The Ailing Facade.

The tour hits NYC on September 7 at Saint Vitus, and tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Stream two tracks from the Hissing album, and the new Suffering Hour and Aeviterne releases, below...

Hissing -- 2022 Tour Dates

Record Release Shows w/ Human Effluence:

7/14/2022 Substation – Seattle, WA

7/15/2022 High Water Mark – Portland, OR

7/16/2022 Elbo Room Jack London – Oakland, CA

w/ Suffering Hour, Aeviterne

9/01/2022 The Baby G – Toronto, ON

9/02/2022 Turbo Haüs – Montreal, QC

9/03/2022 Apohadion Theater – Portland, ME

9/04/2022 The Beeracks – New Haven, CT

9/06/2022 Middle East – Boston, MA

9/07/2022 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY

9/08/2022 MilkBoy – Philadelphia, PA

9/09/2022 Pie Shop – Washington, D.C.

9/10/2022 Riffhouse Pub – Chesapeake, VA