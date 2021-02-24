Hit Like A Girl announce new LP ft. Bartees Strange, Petal & more (watch the “Boardwalk” video)

Hit Like A Girl, the indie-punk project led by Montclair, NJ's Nicolle Maroulis, have announced their third album, Heart Racer, due out April 2 via Refresh Records (pre-order).

Heart Racer was written in the aftermath of a "life-altering panic attack" that Maroulis experienced in 2019, which is said to have influenced the direction of these songs, and it features some cool guest appearances: Bartees Strange, Kiley Lotz of Petal, Jer Berkin of The Sonder Bombs, and Jacob Blizard of Lucy Dacus' band. It was engineered by Alex Melendez at The Headroom in Philly and mixed/mastered by Doug Gallo.

The first single is "Boardwalk," a catchy, bright, and crunchy tune, accompanied by an animated music video crafted by Jez Pennington, which features the group goofing off at a carnival. Watch it below.

Tracklist

Laundry List

Monsters (featuring Bartees Strange)

Don’t Go Far (featuring Kiley Lotz)

Inside of My Head

Hate Myself For It (featuring Jer Berkin)

Wanna Be Loved

Closure

Boardwalk

Boomerang (Why Won’t You Just Let Me Go)