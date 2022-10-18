Hit Like A Girl releasing a hardcore EP (watch the “Dismay” video)

NJ's Hit Like A Girl are following 2021's great Heart Racer with a new EP, Becoming, and this one's a little different for them. Frontperson Nicolle Maroulis came up in the hardcore scene, and they were inspired to make an EP in that style after witnessing a particularly great set by The Callous Daoboys at The Fest last year. Nicolle recruited Refresh Records labelmates Talor Smith (Biitchseat) and Jimmy Wilkens (Jimmy Lo-Fi, The Sonder Bombs) to play on it, and Steve Perrino (who's worked with Heart Attack Man, The Sonder Bombs, Biitchseat, etc) to produce it, and the first taste is "Dismay." It's a pretty brutal metallic hardcore song, and Hit Like A Girl have as much a knack for this kinda thing as they do for the poppier indie-punk of their previous releases. Nicolle says:

"Dismay" is honestly about the music industry and how jaded it's made me over the years. It's about my "compare and despair" problem, where I look at bands around me and compare my work and progress to theirs and find myself angry at the differences between the statuses of our bands. I always feel like I work so hard trying to appease the Industry Monster and its Algorithm Minions: i.e. with pumping out music often, making content, being present on social media, touring as much as I can, etc. I'm doing everything I'm "supposed to be doing." It never seems like it's enough.

The song and its video (shot by Eric DiCarlo) premiere right here: