Hit Lit a Girl & Bartees Strange team up for “Monsters” (watch video)

Hit Like a Girl's third album, Heart Racer, is due out April 2 via Refresh Records, and features some cool special guests, including Kiley Lotz of Petal, Jer Berkin of The Sonder Bombs, and Jacob Blizard of Lucy Dacus' band. Another guest is Bartees Strange, and he adds backing vocals and sythns to the new single that's out today, "Monsters." Watch the video for that below.

"It’s been tough staying quiet about this one!," Hit Like a Girl's Nicolle Maroulis says.

Bartees, meanwhile, is doing an AMA on Reddit today. His 2020 album Live Forever, one of our favorites of the year, is available for pre-order in our shop on black with bone and red splatter LP, limited to 1000 copies.