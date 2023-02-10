Hitkidd taps Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Aleza & K Carbon for “You The Type,” announces collab album

Memphis rap producer Hitkidd rose to prominence thanks in part to posse cuts like "Set The Tone" (and the EP of the same name) with GloRilla, Gloss Up, Aleza, Slimeroni, and K Carbon. GloRilla's been busy since her mainstream breakthrough, but last year Hitkidd and the other four rappers in that group put out the single "Shabooya," and now they've released another one, "You The Type," along with the announcement of a collective album, DSD, due in March. The song is a Southern rap anthem with a hook that makes it feel like an instant hit. Check out the song and its video below.

GloRilla just performed at the Grammys, released her new single "Internet Trolls," and she's on tour now, with an upcoming NYC show happening February 22 at Irving Plaza.

Gloss Up just released her new album Before the Gloss Up, including the GloRilla collab "Bestfrenn."

Hitkidd's last full-length was 2020's Hitkidd For President: 2020, featuring Duke Deuce, BlocBoy JB, Lil $tunna, and more.