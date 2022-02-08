Ho99o9 announce headlining tour ahead of dates with Slipknot

NJ industrial rap duo Ho99o9 have announced a tour this spring with Los Angeles-based synth-punk artist N8NOFACE. They're promising "brand new music" at the shows, which begin on April 15 in Los Angeles and run through May 14 in Houston, stopping in San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Washington DC, NYC, Boston, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Austin, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show happens at Bowery Ballroom on April 30. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting Thursday, February 10 at 10 AM local time.

Ho99o9's sophomore album is on the way this spring via Travis Barker's DTA Records label. Travis produced the whole album, and he appears on the lead single, "Battery Not Included," which you can watch the video for below.

After their headlining dates, Ho99o9 support Slipknot on the second leg of their Knotfest Roadshow 2022, which also features Cypress Hill. That includes a big Brooklyn show at Barclays Center on May 20.

HO99O9: 2022 TOUR

Fri, APR 15 Echoplex Los Angeles, CA #

Sat, APR 16 The Ritz San Jose, CA #

Sun, APR 17 August Hall San Francisco, CA #

Tue, APR 19 Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA #

Thu, APR 21 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ #

Sat, APR 23 Marquis Theater Denver, CO #

Mon, APR 25 Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN #

Tue, APR 26 Subterranean Chicago, IL #

Wed, APR 27 The Sanctuary Hamtramck, MI #

Fri, APR 29 Songbyrd Music House Washington, DC #

Sat, APR 30 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY #

Sun, MAY 1 Brighton Music Hall Allston, MA #

Mon, MAY 2 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA #

Tue, MAY 3 Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC #

Wed, MAY 4 Masquerade (Hell) Atlanta, GA #

Fri, MAY 6 Respectable Street West Palm Beach, FL #

Sat, MAY 7 HENAO Contemporary Center Orlando, FL #

Mon, MAY 9 Exit/In Nashville, TN #

Tue, MAY 10 Growlers Memphis, TN #

Thu, MAY 12 The Loft Dallas, TX #

Fri, MAY 13 Oblivion Access Festival 2022 Austin, TX

Sat, MAY 14 Satellite Bar Houston, TX #

Wed, MAY 18 Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA @

Fri, MAY 20 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY @

Sat, MAY 21 Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI @

Sun, MAY 22 SNHU Arena Manchester, NH @

Tue, MAY 24 MVP Arena Albany, NY @

Thu, MAY 26 Bell Centre Montreal, Canada @

Sat, MAY 28 Centre Vidéotron Quebec City, Canada @

Sun, MAY 29 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Canada @

Mon, MAY 30 Budweiser Stage Toronto, Canada @

Wed, JUN 1 Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH @

Thu, JUN 2 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI @

Sat, JUN 4 Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI @

Sun, JUN 5 I Wireless Center Moline, IL @

Tue, JUN 7 Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS @

Thu, JUN 9 Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO @

Sat, JUN 11 Ford Idaho Center Arena Nampa, ID @

Mon, JUN 13 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA @

Tue, JUN 14 Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA @

Fri, JUN 17 Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV @

Sat, JUN 18 North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre Chula Vista, CA @

# - w/ N8NOFACE

@ - w/ Slipknot & Cypress Hill