Ho99o9 release guest-filled mixtape, share video for Pussy Riot collab

NJ industrial rap duo Ho99o9 (pronounced "horror") released a new mixtape, Ho99o9 Presents Territory : Turf Talk Vol 1, which features different guests on every track including Pussy Riot, Pink Siifu, Surfbort's Dani Miller, N8NOFACE, Gnar, and tons of others. Ho99o9’s theOGM, who produced the mixtape under his LilBooth moniker, said, "There's something powerful in moving as an army, as a unit, as a force. It’s paying homage to all the Collectives / Crews like Wu Tang, Dip Set, G Unit, Ruff Ryders, Rawkus, Roc a Fella / State Property, FlipMode Squad, O.F., A.S.A.P."

They also made a video for "Mind Yo Bizness" with Pussy Riot. Watch that and stream the full mixtape below...