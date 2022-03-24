Hodgy announces first new project in 6 years, shares “Into Someone”

Former Odd Future member Hodgy recently returned with the new singles "People Change" and "Everyday," and now he has announced his first new project since 2016, Entitled, due May 20 via Poortrait Records / Repost, SoundCloud’s artist services division. Along with the announcement comes new single "Into Someone," and this one departs from his usual hip hop in favor of an acoustic singer/songwriter style. "I find joy in creating sections in song over minimal production," Hodgy says. "Love is necessary, and a topic/feeling that will live on after we no longer exist." Listen and watch the video (created by Andrew Beach and Jennifer Baichwa) below.