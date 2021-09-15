Holiday Jam 2021 lineup: Youth of Today, All Out War, Killing Time, E-Town Concrete & more

Pennsylvania hardcore festival Holiday Jam (aka Keystone Jam) goes down December 11 at Reverb in Reading, PA, and the stacked lineup includes Youth Of Today, All Out War, Killing Time, E-Town Concrete, Cruel Hand, Death Threat, Rude Awakening, Shattered Realm, Buried Dreams, MH Chaos, Shackled, Strength For A Reason, Age Of Apocalypse, Face Wreck, Carried By Six, Bushido Code, Off The Tracks, Raw Life, D Bloc, Street Stuck, and Hesitate. Tickets go on sale Friday (9/17) at 10 AM.

