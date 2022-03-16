Hollie Cook announces new album & 2022 tour – watch the “Full Moon Baby” video

Hollie Cook has announced her fourth album, Happy Hour, which will be out June 24 via Merge. She made it with her band General Roots, and it features appearances from the great Dennis Bovell, Jamaican singer Jah9 and British soul songwriter Maverick Sabre. Hollie co-produced the album with bandmates Ben Mckone and Luke Allwood, and Youth, who produced her 2018 album Vessel of Love, serves as executive producer. If you missed the strings that coated her first two albums, they're back for this one.

The first single from the album is "Full Moon Baby," which is a great example of Hollie's poppy spin on Lovers Rock, with her honeyed voice front and center and gorgeous harmonies providing all the orchestration you need. Hollie says the song was "Inspired by new life and, of course, the moon. Two of my closest friends had recently had babies, and I was filled with so much hope and love. Moons and babies both have such a soft, gentle nature to them and fill me with wonder. Also, babies look like tiny moons." Watch the video, directed by Danny Nellis and made with her band, below.

Hollie will be on tour later this year, and while most of her dates are in the UK and Europe, she will be heading to Brooklyn to play Elsewhere Rooftop on September 28. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

Happy Hour

Moving On

Full Moon Baby

Kush Kween

Unkind Love

Gold Girl

Love in the Dark

Move My Way

Praying

Hollie Cook - 2022 Tour Dates

Jun 30 London, UK – Rough Trade East (Happy Hour release show)

Sep 28 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Rooftop

Oct 14 Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s

Oct 15 Blackpool, UK – Bootleg Social

Oct 16 Manchester, UK – Gorilla

Oct 18 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Oct 20 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

Oct 21 Bristol, UK – Thekla

Oct 22 Brighton, UK – Chalk

Oct 23 Southampton, UK – The 1865

Oct 26 London, UK – Village Underground

Oct 27 Beauvais, FR – L’Ouvre-Boîte

Oct 28 Paris, FR – Trabendo

Oct 29 Brussels, BE – Botanique

Oct 30 Utrecht, NL – Tivoli de Helling

Nov 04 Saint Pierre, RE – Kergueven

Nov 05 Le Port, RE – Kabardock