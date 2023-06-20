Hollie Cook preps new dub album, playing US shows in September

Hollie Cook will release Happy Hour in Dub on August 11 via Merge. This is Hollie's second dub album, and features spacey reworks of last year's fantastic Happy Hour, with new vocal contributions from Josh Skints and Kiko Bun.

“The reason and inspiration for wanting to make the dub record is because Happy Hour, in its original form, has so many intricate musical details running throughout the songs—from the backing vocal and string arrangements to some far more subtle details. And during the mixing process, hearing some of these parts on their own over the drum and bass foundation, we felt there was so much left to explore and expose in the songs and take them to outer space.”

You can listen to "Kush Dub" featuring Josh Skints and Jah9 below.

Hollie will be in the US this September for Supernova Ska Festival 2023, and has a couple other dates while here, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on 9/12. All dates are listed below.

hollie cook happy hour in dub loading...

Happy Hour in Dub:

1. Praying Dub

2. Dub My Way

3. Dub in the Dark

4. Golden Dub (feat. Rosie Turton)

5. Unkind Dub

6. Kush Dub (feat. Josh Skints & Jah9)

7. Full Moon Dub

8. Dubbing On (feat. Kiko Bun)

9. Happy Dub

Hollie Cook - 2023 Tour Dates

Jun 29 Belfort, FR – Eurokeennes Festival 2023

Jul 22 Peterborouugh, UK – Secret Garden Party 2023

Jul 28 Wadebridge, UK – Rock Oyster Festival 2023

Jul 29 Hastings, UK – Hastings Reggae Festival

Sep 08 Swansea, UK – Love Trails Festival

Sep 12 Brooklyn, NY – Zone One, Elsewhere

Sep 14 Lancaster, PA – The Temple, Tellus360

Sep 15 Fort Monroe, VA – Supernova Ska Festival 2023