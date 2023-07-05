Holly Macve shares new single, “Beauty Queen”

Irish-born singer-songwriter Holly Macve has released "Beauty Queen," her first single since the release of her 2021 sophomore LP Not The Girl. On "Beauty Queen," Holly croons, addressing her younger self over a nostalgic, guitar-forward instrumental. The song, she says, “is about power and liberation as much as it is about the dark side of finding your way through life as a young woman.” Holly co-produced the song with Zach Dawes. Listen below.

Holly Macve will play London fest BST Hyde Park this week, with a lineup curated and headlined by Lana Del Rey. Check out the poster below.