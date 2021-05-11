Hollywood Bowl 2021 season: Kamasi Washington & Earl Sweatshirt, Thundercat, James Blake, more

Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl canceled their 2020 season due to the pandemic (for the first time ever in their history) but will be back this year and have just announced their 2021 season, featuring a mix of pop, jazz, and classical concerts, as well as film screenings with live orchestra scores.

Highlights include: Thundercat and Flying Lotus on June 12, Fourth of July Weekend shows with Kool & The Gang and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on July 3 & 4, Christina Aguilera and the Los Angeles Philharmonic on July 16 & 17, Kamasi Washington and Earl Sweatshirt on July 18, Cynthia Erivo with the LA Phil on July 30, Ziggy Marley and Wailing Souls on August 1, H.E.R. with the LA Phil on August 13 & 14, Yo-Yo Ma performing an all-Bach program on September 14, Brittany Howard, Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow on September 18, James Blake with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on September 25, and Herbie Hancock on September 26.

There are also a number of movie-related nights: a screening of P!nk: All I Know So Far on May 17, "Sing-A-Long Sound of Music" on August 21, "Maestro at the Movies" with composers John Williams and David Newman on September 3-5, "Black Panther in Concert" on September 10-12, and "Harry Potter & The Half Blood Prince in Concert" on September 17.

Bowl subscriptions are renewable today (5/11), tickets for July 3 & 4 go on sale May 18, and individual concert tickets go on sale. Head here for more details and the Hollywood Bowl's 2021 schedule is listed below.

THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL - 2021 LINEUP AND SCHEDULE

Saturday, May 15, 8PM

Dudamel and the LA Phil Return to the Bowl

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Jessie MONTGOMERY Starburst

BARBER Adagio for Strings

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”

Dudamel leads the LA Phil to re-launch live music at the Bowl

Monday, May 17, 7:30PM

P!nk: All I Know So Far

An early screening for the new documentary that offers a behind the-scenes look at P!NK as she balances family life and life on the road.

Saturday, May 22, 8PM

Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev with Dudamel

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Gabriella Reyes, soprano

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 1, “Classical”

VILLA-LOBOS Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5

TCHAIKOVSKY Serenade for Strings

Dudamel brings out the best of classic favorites from Russia and Brazil as we celebrate our historic return to the Bowl.

Saturday, June 12, 6PM

Thundercat

Flying Lotus

A pair of Grammy-winning futurists from the LA jazz and beat scenes help re-open the Bowl.

Saturday, June 26, 7PM

La Santa Cecilia

The Grammy-winning Angelenos highlight the range of sounds made by a very diverse city.

Saturday, July 3, 7:30PM

Sunday, July 4, 7:30PM

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

Kool & the Gang

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

It’s a celebration!

Thursday, July 15, 8PM

Peter and the Wolf with Viola Davis & Dudamel

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Viola Davis, narrator

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 1, “Classical”

BONDS Selections form Montgomery Variations

PROKOFIEV Peter and the Wolf

Friday, July 16, 8PM

Saturday, July 17, 8PM

Christina Aguilera

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Sunday, July 18, 7PM

Kamasi Washington

Earl Sweatshirt

Anne Litt, host

Kamasi Washington brings ambitious scale to bear on jazz history, and Earl Sweatshirt gets personal

Tuesday, July 20, 8PM

Tianyi Lu Conducts Pictures at an Exhibition

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Tianyi Lu, conductor

Alison Balsom, trumpet

Ricardo MOLLA Fanfare for a New Beginning (world premiere, dedicated to LA Phil Brass/Percussion)

Thea MUSGRAVE Trumpet Concerto (U.S. Premiere, LA Phil commission)

MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition

Mussorgsky’s epic Pictures tops this brass-focused program, which includes brilliant British trumpeter Alison Balsom.

Thursday, July 22, 8PM

Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Enluis Montes Olivar, conductor

Lukáš Vondráček, piano

CASTELLANOS Santa Cruz de Pagairigua

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 2, “Little Russian”

The exuberant Enluis Montes Olivar brings music by two beloved Russian composers to life.

Saturday, July 24, 8PM

Ledisi Sings Nina Simone

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

The Grammy®-winning singer pays tribute to a titan of 20th century music.

Tuesday, July 27, 8PM

Mozart and Mendelssohn with Ruth Reinhardt

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Ruth Reinhardt, conductor

Eric Lu, piano

MENDELSSOHN The Hebrides

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K 466

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4, “Italian”

Classics by Mendelssohn, plus one of Mozart’s most dramatic piano concertos.

Friday, July 30, 8PM

Cynthia Erivo

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

The incomparable vocalist and actor brings her powerful voice to the Bowl stage.

Saturday, July 31, 8PM

The Princess Bride in Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic

David Newman, conductor

Missing this cinematic experience would be inconceivable! Princess Bride Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, August 1, 7PM

Reggae Night XIX

Ziggy Marley

Wailing Souls

Travis Holcombe, host

Ziggy Marley and Wailing Souls turn the Bowl red, gold and green for Reggae Night.

Thursday, August 5, 8PM

Schumann & Schumann

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gemma New, conductor

Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Sarah GIBSON Warp and Weft

C. SCHUMANN Piano Concerto in A minor

R. SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, “Rhenish”

Enjoy Clara Schumann’s rarely heard masterwork on the same bill with her husband Robert’s magnificent “Rhenish” Symphony.

Friday, August 6, 8PM

Saturday, August 7, 8PM

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Sterling Elliott, cello

USC Trojan Marching Band

TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

TCHAIKOVSKY Rococo Variations

TCHAIKOVSKY 1812 Overture

The beloved annual spectacular returns with the charming Bramwell Tovey on the podium and fireworks in the sky.

Sunday, August 8, 7PM

Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns Tower of Power

The smooth sax master and Oakland’s favorite horn section return to the Bowl.

Tuesday, August 10, 8PM

Dudamel Conducts Gershwin

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

John Holiday, countertenor

GERSHWIN Cuban Overture

GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue

GERSHWIN selected songs

GERSHWIN An American in Paris

Gustavo leads favorites by Gershwin, joined by the extraordinary John Holiday and Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

Thursday, August 12, 8PM

Dudamel Conducts the “New World”

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Randall Goosby, violin

Adolphus HAILSTORK An American Port of Call

BOLOGNE (CHEVALIER DE SAINT-GEORGES) Violin Concerto No. 9 in G, Op. 8

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Dvořák’s timeless “New World” Symphony, plus virtuoso violinist Randall Goosby.

Friday, August 13, 8PM

Saturday, August 14, 8PM

H.E.R. with the LA Phil

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

The Oscar and Grammy winner performs her first-ever concerts with orchestra.

Sunday, August 15, 7PM

Blame it on Rio! with Sergio Mendes and carnival dancers Carnival comes to the Bowl!

Tuesday, August 17, 8PM

Dudamel Leads Elgar and Grieg

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

GRIEG Peer Gynt Suite No. 1

ELGAR Cello Concerto

ELGAR Enigma Variations

Dudamel shares the glories of Elgar’s Enigma Variations and Cello Concerto – featuring the supremely talented Sheku Kanneh Mason – plus music from Grieg’s Peer Gynt.

Thursday, August 19, 8PM

Dudamel Conducts Beethoven & Falla

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

María Dueñas, violin

Pablo Ferrández, cello

Sergio Tiempo, piano

Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano

BEETHOVEN Triple Concerto

FALLA The Three-Cornered Hat

Gustavo brings us Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and Manuel de Falla’s comic ballet The Three-Cornered Hat for a perfect Bowl evening.

Saturday, August 21, 7:30PM

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

Melissa Peterman, host

The Hollywood Hills come alive!

Tuesday, August 24, 8PM

Dudamel Leads Márquez and Tchaikovsky

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

Pan-American Music Initiative

VILLA-LOBOS Prelude from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Arturo MÁRQUEZ Fandango (world premiere)*

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5

Gustavo Dudamel leads Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, plus Anne Akiko Meyers performs the world premiere of Arturo Márquez’ violin concerto, Fandango.

Thursday, August 26, 8PM

Piazzolla & Tchaikovsky with Dudamel

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Karen Gomya, violin

Pan-American Music Initiative

PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5

Tchaikovsky’s passionate Fifth is paired with Piazzolla’s tango vision of Buenos Aires.

Friday, August 27, 8PM

Saturday, August 28, 8PM

Carlos Vives

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

One of Latin America’s greatest performers teams up with Gustavo and the orchestra.

Tuesday, August 31, 8PM

Ray Chen Plays Mendelssohn

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor

Ray Chen, violin

Carlos SIMON Fate Now Conquers

MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

Thursday, September 2, 8PM

Gershwin and Bonds

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Aaron Diehl, piano

Julia Bullock, soprano

Program to include:

GERSHWIN Variations on “I Got Rhythm”

BONDS & GERSHWIN Selected songs

A star lineup of Julia Bullock, Aaron Diehl, and Thomas Wilkins comes together for music by Margaret Bonds and George Gershwin.

Friday, September 3, 8PM

Saturday, September 4, 8PM

Maestro of the Movies

Los Angeles Philharmonic

John Williams, conductor

David Newman, conductor

John Williams and David Newman conduct the LA Phil in our annual celebration of film music.

Sunday, September 5, 7:30PM

Maestro of the Movies

Los Angeles Philharmonic

John Williams, conductor

David Newman, conductor

John Williams and David Newman conduct the LA Phil in our annual celebration of film music.

Thursday, September 9, 8PM

Beethoven & Schumann

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Marta Gardolińska, conductor

Hélène Grimaud, piano

BACEWICZ Overture

R. SCHUMANN Piano Concerto

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7

Beethoven’s ecstatic Seventh, plus pianist Hélène Grimaud performs a concerto she’s celebrated for around the world.

Friday, September 10, 8PM

Saturday, September 11, 8PM

Black Panther in Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Conductor TBA

Wakanda comes to the Bowl!

Sunday, September 12, 7:30PM

Black Panther in Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Conductor TBA

Wakanda comes to the Bowl!

Tuesday, September 14, 8PM

Yo-Yo Ma | The Bach Project

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

BACH Six Suites for solo cello (no orchestra)

Yo-Yo Ma performs all six of Bach’s cello suites in a spellbinding recital.

Friday, September 17, 8PM

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ in Concert Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Justin Freer, conductor

Experience the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performing the unforgettable score to the sixth film of the Harry Potter™ Series.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s21)

Saturday, September 18, 7PM

Brittany Howard

Jamila Woods

Georgia Anne Muldrow

Novena Carmel, host

The Grammy Award®-winning singer steps out with defiantly modern soul, while Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow show off their visions for R&B.

Saturday, September 25, 8PM

James Blake

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Anthony Valdez, host

The singer and producer expands his unique—and emotionally bracing—electronic music with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and Thomas Wilkins.

Sunday, September 26, 7PM

Herbie Hancock

The LA Phil’s Grammy®-winning, keytar-toting, sound-exploring Creative Chair for Jazz sets his sights on another magic night at the Bowl.

Tuesday, September 28, 8PM

Mozart Under the Stars with Dudamel

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Martin Chalifour, violin

Teng Li, viola

All-MOZART

Symphony No. 25 in G minor, K. 183

Sinfonia concertante, K. 364

Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550

Gustavo keeps a beloved tradition alive with the timeless magic of Mozart under a night sky.