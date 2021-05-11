Hollywood Bowl 2021 season: Kamasi Washington & Earl Sweatshirt, Thundercat, James Blake, more
Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl canceled their 2020 season due to the pandemic (for the first time ever in their history) but will be back this year and have just announced their 2021 season, featuring a mix of pop, jazz, and classical concerts, as well as film screenings with live orchestra scores.
Highlights include: Thundercat and Flying Lotus on June 12, Fourth of July Weekend shows with Kool & The Gang and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on July 3 & 4, Christina Aguilera and the Los Angeles Philharmonic on July 16 & 17, Kamasi Washington and Earl Sweatshirt on July 18, Cynthia Erivo with the LA Phil on July 30, Ziggy Marley and Wailing Souls on August 1, H.E.R. with the LA Phil on August 13 & 14, Yo-Yo Ma performing an all-Bach program on September 14, Brittany Howard, Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow on September 18, James Blake with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on September 25, and Herbie Hancock on September 26.
There are also a number of movie-related nights: a screening of P!nk: All I Know So Far on May 17, "Sing-A-Long Sound of Music" on August 21, "Maestro at the Movies" with composers John Williams and David Newman on September 3-5, "Black Panther in Concert" on September 10-12, and "Harry Potter & The Half Blood Prince in Concert" on September 17.
Bowl subscriptions are renewable today (5/11), tickets for July 3 & 4 go on sale May 18, and individual concert tickets go on sale. Head here for more details and the Hollywood Bowl's 2021 schedule is listed below.
THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL - 2021 LINEUP AND SCHEDULE
Saturday, May 15, 8PM
Dudamel and the LA Phil Return to the Bowl
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Jessie MONTGOMERY Starburst
BARBER Adagio for Strings
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”
Dudamel leads the LA Phil to re-launch live music at the Bowl
Monday, May 17, 7:30PM
P!nk: All I Know So Far
An early screening for the new documentary that offers a behind the-scenes look at P!NK as she balances family life and life on the road.
Saturday, May 22, 8PM
Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev with Dudamel
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Gabriella Reyes, soprano
PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 1, “Classical”
VILLA-LOBOS Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5
TCHAIKOVSKY Serenade for Strings
Dudamel brings out the best of classic favorites from Russia and Brazil as we celebrate our historic return to the Bowl.
Saturday, June 12, 6PM
Thundercat
Flying Lotus
A pair of Grammy-winning futurists from the LA jazz and beat scenes help re-open the Bowl.
Saturday, June 26, 7PM
La Santa Cecilia
The Grammy-winning Angelenos highlight the range of sounds made by a very diverse city.
Saturday, July 3, 7:30PM
Sunday, July 4, 7:30PM
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular
Kool & the Gang
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
It’s a celebration!
Thursday, July 15, 8PM
Peter and the Wolf with Viola Davis & Dudamel
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Viola Davis, narrator
PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 1, “Classical”
BONDS Selections form Montgomery Variations
PROKOFIEV Peter and the Wolf
Friday, July 16, 8PM
Saturday, July 17, 8PM
Christina Aguilera
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Sunday, July 18, 7PM
Kamasi Washington
Earl Sweatshirt
Anne Litt, host
Kamasi Washington brings ambitious scale to bear on jazz history, and Earl Sweatshirt gets personal
Tuesday, July 20, 8PM
Tianyi Lu Conducts Pictures at an Exhibition
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Tianyi Lu, conductor
Alison Balsom, trumpet
Ricardo MOLLA Fanfare for a New Beginning (world premiere, dedicated to LA Phil Brass/Percussion)
Thea MUSGRAVE Trumpet Concerto (U.S. Premiere, LA Phil commission)
MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition
Mussorgsky’s epic Pictures tops this brass-focused program, which includes brilliant British trumpeter Alison Balsom.
Thursday, July 22, 8PM
Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Enluis Montes Olivar, conductor
Lukáš Vondráček, piano
CASTELLANOS Santa Cruz de Pagairigua
RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 2, “Little Russian”
The exuberant Enluis Montes Olivar brings music by two beloved Russian composers to life.
Saturday, July 24, 8PM
Ledisi Sings Nina Simone
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
The Grammy®-winning singer pays tribute to a titan of 20th century music.
Tuesday, July 27, 8PM
Mozart and Mendelssohn with Ruth Reinhardt
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Ruth Reinhardt, conductor
Eric Lu, piano
MENDELSSOHN The Hebrides
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K 466
MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4, “Italian”
Classics by Mendelssohn, plus one of Mozart’s most dramatic piano concertos.
Friday, July 30, 8PM
Cynthia Erivo
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
The incomparable vocalist and actor brings her powerful voice to the Bowl stage.
Saturday, July 31, 8PM
The Princess Bride in Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic
David Newman, conductor
Missing this cinematic experience would be inconceivable! Princess Bride Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Sunday, August 1, 7PM
Reggae Night XIX
Ziggy Marley
Wailing Souls
Travis Holcombe, host
Ziggy Marley and Wailing Souls turn the Bowl red, gold and green for Reggae Night.
Thursday, August 5, 8PM
Schumann & Schumann
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gemma New, conductor
Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
Sarah GIBSON Warp and Weft
C. SCHUMANN Piano Concerto in A minor
R. SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, “Rhenish”
Enjoy Clara Schumann’s rarely heard masterwork on the same bill with her husband Robert’s magnificent “Rhenish” Symphony.
Friday, August 6, 8PM
Saturday, August 7, 8PM
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Bramwell Tovey, conductor
Sterling Elliott, cello
USC Trojan Marching Band
TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
TCHAIKOVSKY Rococo Variations
TCHAIKOVSKY 1812 Overture
The beloved annual spectacular returns with the charming Bramwell Tovey on the podium and fireworks in the sky.
Sunday, August 8, 7PM
Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns Tower of Power
The smooth sax master and Oakland’s favorite horn section return to the Bowl.
Tuesday, August 10, 8PM
Dudamel Conducts Gershwin
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
John Holiday, countertenor
GERSHWIN Cuban Overture
GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue
GERSHWIN selected songs
GERSHWIN An American in Paris
Gustavo leads favorites by Gershwin, joined by the extraordinary John Holiday and Jean-Yves Thibaudet.
Thursday, August 12, 8PM
Dudamel Conducts the “New World”
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Randall Goosby, violin
Adolphus HAILSTORK An American Port of Call
BOLOGNE (CHEVALIER DE SAINT-GEORGES) Violin Concerto No. 9 in G, Op. 8
DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
Dvořák’s timeless “New World” Symphony, plus virtuoso violinist Randall Goosby.
Friday, August 13, 8PM
Saturday, August 14, 8PM
H.E.R. with the LA Phil
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
The Oscar and Grammy winner performs her first-ever concerts with orchestra.
Sunday, August 15, 7PM
Blame it on Rio! with Sergio Mendes and carnival dancers Carnival comes to the Bowl!
Tuesday, August 17, 8PM
Dudamel Leads Elgar and Grieg
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello
GRIEG Peer Gynt Suite No. 1
ELGAR Cello Concerto
ELGAR Enigma Variations
Dudamel shares the glories of Elgar’s Enigma Variations and Cello Concerto – featuring the supremely talented Sheku Kanneh Mason – plus music from Grieg’s Peer Gynt.
Thursday, August 19, 8PM
Dudamel Conducts Beethoven & Falla
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
María Dueñas, violin
Pablo Ferrández, cello
Sergio Tiempo, piano
Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano
BEETHOVEN Triple Concerto
FALLA The Three-Cornered Hat
Gustavo brings us Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and Manuel de Falla’s comic ballet The Three-Cornered Hat for a perfect Bowl evening.
Saturday, August 21, 7:30PM
Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Melissa Peterman, host
The Hollywood Hills come alive!
Tuesday, August 24, 8PM
Dudamel Leads Márquez and Tchaikovsky
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin
Pan-American Music Initiative
VILLA-LOBOS Prelude from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Arturo MÁRQUEZ Fandango (world premiere)*
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5
Gustavo Dudamel leads Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, plus Anne Akiko Meyers performs the world premiere of Arturo Márquez’ violin concerto, Fandango.
Thursday, August 26, 8PM
Piazzolla & Tchaikovsky with Dudamel
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Karen Gomya, violin
Pan-American Music Initiative
PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5
Tchaikovsky’s passionate Fifth is paired with Piazzolla’s tango vision of Buenos Aires.
Friday, August 27, 8PM
Saturday, August 28, 8PM
Carlos Vives
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
One of Latin America’s greatest performers teams up with Gustavo and the orchestra.
Tuesday, August 31, 8PM
Ray Chen Plays Mendelssohn
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor
Ray Chen, violin
Carlos SIMON Fate Now Conquers
MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5
Thursday, September 2, 8PM
Gershwin and Bonds
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Aaron Diehl, piano
Julia Bullock, soprano
Program to include:
GERSHWIN Variations on “I Got Rhythm”
BONDS & GERSHWIN Selected songs
A star lineup of Julia Bullock, Aaron Diehl, and Thomas Wilkins comes together for music by Margaret Bonds and George Gershwin.
Friday, September 3, 8PM
Saturday, September 4, 8PM
Maestro of the Movies
Los Angeles Philharmonic
John Williams, conductor
David Newman, conductor
John Williams and David Newman conduct the LA Phil in our annual celebration of film music.
Sunday, September 5, 7:30PM
Maestro of the Movies
Los Angeles Philharmonic
John Williams, conductor
David Newman, conductor
John Williams and David Newman conduct the LA Phil in our annual celebration of film music.
Thursday, September 9, 8PM
Beethoven & Schumann
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Marta Gardolińska, conductor
Hélène Grimaud, piano
BACEWICZ Overture
R. SCHUMANN Piano Concerto
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7
Beethoven’s ecstatic Seventh, plus pianist Hélène Grimaud performs a concerto she’s celebrated for around the world.
Friday, September 10, 8PM
Saturday, September 11, 8PM
Black Panther in Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Conductor TBA
Wakanda comes to the Bowl!
Sunday, September 12, 7:30PM
Black Panther in Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Conductor TBA
Wakanda comes to the Bowl!
Tuesday, September 14, 8PM
Yo-Yo Ma | The Bach Project
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
BACH Six Suites for solo cello (no orchestra)
Yo-Yo Ma performs all six of Bach’s cello suites in a spellbinding recital.
Friday, September 17, 8PM
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ in Concert Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Justin Freer, conductor
Experience the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performing the unforgettable score to the sixth film of the Harry Potter™ Series.
WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s21)
Saturday, September 18, 7PM
Brittany Howard
Jamila Woods
Georgia Anne Muldrow
Novena Carmel, host
The Grammy Award®-winning singer steps out with defiantly modern soul, while Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow show off their visions for R&B.
Saturday, September 25, 8PM
James Blake
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Anthony Valdez, host
The singer and producer expands his unique—and emotionally bracing—electronic music with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and Thomas Wilkins.
Sunday, September 26, 7PM
Herbie Hancock
The LA Phil’s Grammy®-winning, keytar-toting, sound-exploring Creative Chair for Jazz sets his sights on another magic night at the Bowl.
Tuesday, September 28, 8PM
Mozart Under the Stars with Dudamel
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Martin Chalifour, violin
Teng Li, viola
All-MOZART
Symphony No. 25 in G minor, K. 183
Sinfonia concertante, K. 364
Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550
Gustavo keeps a beloved tradition alive with the timeless magic of Mozart under a night sky.