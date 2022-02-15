Hollywood Bowl 2022 season: Billie Eilish & Debbie Harry, Flying Lotus, Grace Jones, more)
Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the venue has announced its centennial season, running through June, July, August, and September of 2022. It features pop, jazz, and classical concerts, as well as film screenings with live orchestral accompaniment, Fourth of July fireworks, and more.
Highlights of the 2022 season include the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival on June 25 and 26, with The Roots, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and more; the July 4th Fireworks spectacular with Steve Martin, Martin Short and the Los Angeles philharmonic on July 2-4; a Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra with Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, and more on July 27; John Fogerty on July 30; a-ha with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on July 31; Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown on August 10 with Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, The Soul Rebels, and more; Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on August 21; Duran Duran's "FUTURE PAST" three-night weekend run on September 9-11; and Grace Jones and CHVRCHES on September 25. See the schedule in full below.
Ticket subscriptions are available now, and "Create Your Own" packages go on sale starting Tuesday, March 15. The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single ticket sales on Tuesday, May 3 at 10 AM. Head here for more details.
THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL 2022 LINEUP & SCHEDULE
Sat, June 11 - Sun, June 12, 5:00PM
101 Festival
Free Event
Sat, June 25 - Sun, June 26, 3:30PM
Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
The Roots
Gregory Porter
Tower of Power
Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Cory Wong
Veronica Swift
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers
Gerald Clayton
Fantastic Negrito
The Azar Lawrence Experience
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Carmen Lundy
The Lao Tizer Band
Jungle Fire
LAUSD Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band directed by Tony White and J.B. Dyas
The L.A. County High School for the Arts Jazz
Thu, June 30, 3:30PM
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Harry, Ron and Hermione
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Sat, July 2 - Mon, July 4, 7:30PM
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Steve Martin & Martin Short
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jeff Babko
The Steep Canyon Rangers
Maya Rudolph, special guest
Fri, July 8 - Sun, July 10, 7:30PM
Kinky Boots
Jerry Mitchell, director & choreographer
Tue, July 12 and Thu, July 14, 8:00PM
The Music of Leonard Bernstein
Program to be announced
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Fri, July 15 - Sat, July 16, 8:00PM
Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina — Sittin’ In 2022
Sun, July 17, 7:30PM
WAGNER — Die Walküre Act III: "Ride of the Valkyries"
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Yuval Sharon, director
Christine Goerke, Brünnhilde
Matthias Goerne, Wotan
Eva-Maria Westbroek, Sieglinde
Alexandria Shiner, Gerhilde
Laura Wilde, Ortlinde
Tamara Mumford, Waltraute
Ronnita Miller, Schwertleite
Jessica Faselt, Helmwige
Laura Krumm, Siegrune
Taylor Raven, Grimgerde
Deborah Nansteel, Rossweise
Wed, July 20 - Thu, July 21, 8:00PM
Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Paris Opera Ballet
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Fri, July 22 - Sat, July 23, 8:00PM
Ricky Martin with the LA Phil
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Sun, July 24, 7:00PM
A.R. Rahman
Tue, July 26, 8:00PM
Beethoven's Fifths
BEETHOVEN — Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73 (“Emperor”)
Intermission
BEETHOVEN — Symphony No. 5
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
Wed, July 27, 8:00PM
Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra
Christian McBride, musical director
The Count Basie Orchestra
Billie Eilish, special guest
Debbie Harry, special guest
Dianne Reeves, special guest
Brian Stokes Mitchell, special guest
Thu, July 28, 8:00PM
Carmina Burana with Dudamel
Gonzalo GRAU — Cuatro Concerto (world premiere, LA Phil commission)
ORFF — Carmina Burana
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Jorge Glem, cuatro
Elena Villalón , soprano
Santiago Ballerini, tenor
Elliot Madore, baritone
Los Angeles Master Chorale
Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
Fri, July 29, 8:00PM
Boyz II Men
TLC
Sat, July 30, 8:00PM
John Fogerty
Sun, July 31, 7:30PM
a-ha with Orchestra
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Tue, Aug 2, 8:00PM
Gustavo Dudamel conducting YOLA and the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Members of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)
Encuentros Orchestra
Wed, Aug 3, 8:00PM
Sheryl Crow
Keb' Mo'
Thu, Aug 4, 8:00PM
SAINT-SAËNS — Cello Concerto No. 1
Intermission
SAINT-SAËNS — Symphony No. 3, “Organ”
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor
Pablo Ferrández, cello
Fri, Aug 5 - Sat, Aug 6, 8:00PM
Back to the Future with the LA Phil
Sun, Aug 7, 7:00PM
Polo and Pan
Parcels
Tue, Aug 9, 8:00PM
New World Symphony
Nautilus
Daníel BJARNASON — Violin Concerto (LA Phil commission)
Intermission
DVOŘÁK — Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Dalia Stasevska, conductor
Pekka Kuusisto, violin
Wed, Aug 10, 8:00PM
Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown Trombone Shorty
Trombone Shorty
Tank and the Bangas
Big Freedia
Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler
George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk
The Soul Rebels
Thu, Aug 11, 8:00PM
Lina González-Granados
Scheherazade
Nina SHEKHAR — Lumina
PAGANINI — Sonata per la Grand Viola
RIMSKY-KORSAKOV — Scheherazade
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Lina Gonzalez-Granados, conductor
Teng Li, viola
Fri, Aug 12 - Sat, Aug 13, 8:00PM
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
TCHAIKOVSKY — Violin Concerto
TCHAIKOVSKY — 1812 Overture
Additional programming to be announced
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Bramwell Tovey, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin
USC Trojan Marching Band
Sun, Aug 14, 7:00PM
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Durand Jones & the Indications
Celisse
Tue, Aug 16, 8:00PM
Bramwell Tovey
An Evening of Rachmaninoff
RACHMANINOFF — Piano Concerto No. 2
Intermission
RACHMANINOFF — Symphony No. 2
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Bramwell Tovey, conductor
Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano
Thu, Aug 18, 8:00PM
Joseph Young
All-American
Carlos SIMON — Portrait of a Queen
BONDS — Selected American songs
Intermission
Michael SCHACHTER/Caroline SHAW/Tyshawn SOREY/Carlos SIMON (devised by Davóne TINES, text by Mahogany L. BROWNE) — Concerto No. 2: ANTHEM (world premiere, LA Phil commission)
COPLAND — Billy the Kid
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Joseph Young, conductor
Davóne Tines, bass-baritone
Fri, Aug 19 - Sat, Aug 20, 8:00PM
The Gipsy Kings Featuring Nicolas Reyes
Sun, Aug 21, 7:00PM
Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with Orchestra
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Tue, Aug 23, 8:00PM
Amadeus LIVE in Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Sarah Hicks, conductor
Joanne Pearce Martin, piano
Pacific Chorale
Robert Istad, Artistic Director
Wed, Aug 24, 8:00PM
Black Movie Soundtrack IV with Orchestra
Marcus Miller, musical director
Craig Robinson, host
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Thu, Aug 25, 8:00PM
Clara Schumann and Dvořák
C. SCHUMANN — Piano Concerto in A minor
Intermission
DVOŘÁK — Symphony No. 7
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Marta Gardolińska, conductor
Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
Fri, Aug 26 - Sat, Aug 27, 8:00PM
Diana Ross
Sun, Aug 28, 6:30PM
Smooth Summer Jazz
George Benson
Boney James
Lalah Hathaway
Tue, Aug 30 & Thur, Sept 1, 8:00PM
Beethoven's Ninth
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Eva Ollikainen, conductor
Los Angeles Master Chorale
Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
Fri, Sept 2 - Sun, Sept 4, 8:00PM
Maestro of the Movies Celebrating John Williams at 90
Los Angeles Philharmonic
John Williams, conductor
David Newman, conductor
Tue, Sept 6, 8:00PM
Mozart Under the Stars
MOZART — Symphony No. 32 in G, K. 318
MOZART — Violin Concerto No. 4 in D, K. 218
MOZART — Symphony No. 36, "Linz"
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Nicholas McGegan, conductor
Martin Chalifour, violin
Wed, Sept 7, 8:00PM
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Thu, Sept 8, 8:00PM
Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise
Los Angeles Philharmonic
James Gaffigan, conductor
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Program & Artist Listing
Fri, Sept 9 - Sun, Sept 11, 8:00PM
Fireworks Finale:
Duran Duran: FUTURE PAST WEEKEND
Tue, Sept 13, 8:00PM
Itzhak Perlman leads Tchaikovsky
BACH — Concerto for Two Violins, BWV 1043, Vivace
Intermission
TCHAIKOVSKY — Symphony No. 4
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Itzhak Perlman, violin/conductor
Randall Goosby, violin
Wed, Sept 14, 8:00PM
Pink Martini
Thu, Sept 15, 8:00PM
Lang Lang – the Animated Piano
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Sat, Sept 17, 7:30PM
Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Melissa Peterman, host
Sun, Sept 18, 7:00PM
Reggae Night XX
UB40
The Original Wailers feat Al Anderson
Maxi Priest
Big Mountain
Wed, Sept 21, 8:00PM
Chucho Valdés “The Creation” with the Yoruban Orchestra
Hilario Durán & John Beasley, Musical Directors
Cimafunk
Sat, Sept 24, 8:00PM
ABBA The Concert
Sun, Sept 25, 7:00PM
Grace Jones
CHVRCHES
Wed, Sept 28, 8:00PM
Herbie Hancock
Thu, Sept 29, 8:00PM
Pentatonix