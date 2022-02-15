Hollywood Bowl 2022 season: Billie Eilish & Debbie Harry, Flying Lotus, Grace Jones, more)

Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the venue has announced its centennial season, running through June, July, August, and September of 2022. It features pop, jazz, and classical concerts, as well as film screenings with live orchestral accompaniment, Fourth of July fireworks, and more.

Highlights of the 2022 season include the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival on June 25 and 26, with The Roots, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and more; the July 4th Fireworks spectacular with Steve Martin, Martin Short and the Los Angeles philharmonic on July 2-4; a Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra with Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, and more on July 27; John Fogerty on July 30; a-ha with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on July 31; Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown on August 10 with Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, The Soul Rebels, and more; Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on August 21; Duran Duran's "FUTURE PAST" three-night weekend run on September 9-11; and Grace Jones and CHVRCHES on September 25. See the schedule in full below.

Ticket subscriptions are available now, and "Create Your Own" packages go on sale starting Tuesday, March 15. The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single ticket sales on Tuesday, May 3 at 10 AM. Head here for more details.

THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL 2022 LINEUP & SCHEDULE

Sat, June 11 - Sun, June 12, 5:00PM

101 Festival

Free Event

Sat, June 25 - Sun, June 26, 3:30PM

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

The Roots

Gregory Porter

Tower of Power

Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Cory Wong

Veronica Swift

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers

Gerald Clayton

Fantastic Negrito

The Azar Lawrence Experience

Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Carmen Lundy

The Lao Tizer Band

Jungle Fire

LAUSD Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band directed by Tony White and J.B. Dyas

The L.A. County High School for the Arts Jazz

Thu, June 30, 3:30PM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Harry, Ron and Hermione

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Sat, July 2 - Mon, July 4, 7:30PM

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Steve Martin & Martin Short

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jeff Babko

The Steep Canyon Rangers

Maya Rudolph, special guest

Fri, July 8 - Sun, July 10, 7:30PM

Kinky Boots

Jerry Mitchell, director & choreographer

Tue, July 12 and Thu, July 14, 8:00PM

The Music of Leonard Bernstein

Program to be announced

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Fri, July 15 - Sat, July 16, 8:00PM

Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina — Sittin’ In 2022

Sun, July 17, 7:30PM

WAGNER — Die Walküre Act III: "Ride of the Valkyries"

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Yuval Sharon, director

Christine Goerke, Brünnhilde

Matthias Goerne, Wotan

Eva-Maria Westbroek, Sieglinde

Alexandria Shiner, Gerhilde

Laura Wilde, Ortlinde

Tamara Mumford, Waltraute

Ronnita Miller, Schwertleite

Jessica Faselt, Helmwige

Laura Krumm, Siegrune

Taylor Raven, Grimgerde

Deborah Nansteel, Rossweise

Wed, July 20 - Thu, July 21, 8:00PM

Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Paris Opera Ballet

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Fri, July 22 - Sat, July 23, 8:00PM

Ricky Martin with the LA Phil

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Sun, July 24, 7:00PM

A.R. Rahman

Tue, July 26, 8:00PM

Beethoven's Fifths

BEETHOVEN — Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73 (“Emperor”)

Intermission

BEETHOVEN — Symphony No. 5

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Wed, July 27, 8:00PM

Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra

Christian McBride, musical director

The Count Basie Orchestra

Billie Eilish, special guest

Debbie Harry, special guest

Dianne Reeves, special guest

Brian Stokes Mitchell, special guest

Thu, July 28, 8:00PM

Carmina Burana with Dudamel

Gonzalo GRAU — Cuatro Concerto (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

ORFF — Carmina Burana

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Jorge Glem, cuatro

Elena Villalón , soprano

Santiago Ballerini, tenor

Elliot Madore, baritone

Los Angeles Master Chorale

Grant Gershon, Artistic Director

Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director

Fri, July 29, 8:00PM

Boyz II Men

TLC

Sat, July 30, 8:00PM

John Fogerty

Sun, July 31, 7:30PM

a-ha with Orchestra

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Tue, Aug 2, 8:00PM

Gustavo Dudamel conducting YOLA and the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Members of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)

Encuentros Orchestra

Wed, Aug 3, 8:00PM

Sheryl Crow

Keb' Mo'

Thu, Aug 4, 8:00PM

SAINT-SAËNS — Cello Concerto No. 1

Intermission

SAINT-SAËNS — Symphony No. 3, “Organ”

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor

Pablo Ferrández, cello

Fri, Aug 5 - Sat, Aug 6, 8:00PM

Back to the Future with the LA Phil

Sun, Aug 7, 7:00PM

Polo and Pan

Parcels

Tue, Aug 9, 8:00PM

New World Symphony

Nautilus

Daníel BJARNASON — Violin Concerto (LA Phil commission)

Intermission

DVOŘÁK — Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Dalia Stasevska, conductor

Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Wed, Aug 10, 8:00PM

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown Trombone Shorty

Trombone Shorty

Tank and the Bangas

Big Freedia

Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler

George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk

The Soul Rebels

Thu, Aug 11, 8:00PM

Lina González-Granados

Scheherazade

Nina SHEKHAR — Lumina

PAGANINI — Sonata per la Grand Viola

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV — Scheherazade

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Lina Gonzalez-Granados, conductor

Teng Li, viola

Fri, Aug 12 - Sat, Aug 13, 8:00PM

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

TCHAIKOVSKY — Violin Concerto

TCHAIKOVSKY — 1812 Overture

Additional programming to be announced

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

USC Trojan Marching Band

Sun, Aug 14, 7:00PM

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Durand Jones & the Indications

Celisse

Tue, Aug 16, 8:00PM

Bramwell Tovey

An Evening of Rachmaninoff

RACHMANINOFF — Piano Concerto No. 2

Intermission

RACHMANINOFF — Symphony No. 2

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano

Thu, Aug 18, 8:00PM

Joseph Young

All-American

Carlos SIMON — Portrait of a Queen

BONDS — Selected American songs

Intermission

Michael SCHACHTER/Caroline SHAW/Tyshawn SOREY/Carlos SIMON (devised by Davóne TINES, text by Mahogany L. BROWNE) — Concerto No. 2: ANTHEM (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

COPLAND — Billy the Kid

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Joseph Young, conductor

Davóne Tines, bass-baritone

Fri, Aug 19 - Sat, Aug 20, 8:00PM

The Gipsy Kings Featuring Nicolas Reyes

Sun, Aug 21, 7:00PM

Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with Orchestra

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Tue, Aug 23, 8:00PM

Amadeus LIVE in Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Sarah Hicks, conductor

Joanne Pearce Martin, piano

Pacific Chorale

Robert Istad, Artistic Director

Wed, Aug 24, 8:00PM

Black Movie Soundtrack IV with Orchestra

Marcus Miller, musical director

Craig Robinson, host

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Thu, Aug 25, 8:00PM

Clara Schumann and Dvořák

C. SCHUMANN — Piano Concerto in A minor

Intermission

DVOŘÁK — Symphony No. 7

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Marta Gardolińska, conductor

Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Fri, Aug 26 - Sat, Aug 27, 8:00PM

Diana Ross

Sun, Aug 28, 6:30PM

Smooth Summer Jazz

George Benson

Boney James

Lalah Hathaway

Tue, Aug 30 & Thur, Sept 1, 8:00PM

Beethoven's Ninth

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Eva Ollikainen, conductor

Los Angeles Master Chorale

Grant Gershon, Artistic Director

Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director

Fri, Sept 2 - Sun, Sept 4, 8:00PM

Maestro of the Movies Celebrating John Williams at 90

Los Angeles Philharmonic

John Williams, conductor

David Newman, conductor

Tue, Sept 6, 8:00PM

Mozart Under the Stars

MOZART — Symphony No. 32 in G, K. 318

MOZART — Violin Concerto No. 4 in D, K. 218

MOZART — Symphony No. 36, "Linz"

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Martin Chalifour, violin

Wed, Sept 7, 8:00PM

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Thu, Sept 8, 8:00PM

Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise

Los Angeles Philharmonic

James Gaffigan, conductor

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Program & Artist Listing

Fri, Sept 9 - Sun, Sept 11, 8:00PM

Fireworks Finale:

Duran Duran: FUTURE PAST WEEKEND

Tue, Sept 13, 8:00PM

Itzhak Perlman leads Tchaikovsky

BACH — Concerto for Two Violins, BWV 1043, Vivace

Intermission

TCHAIKOVSKY — Symphony No. 4

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Itzhak Perlman, violin/conductor

Randall Goosby, violin

Wed, Sept 14, 8:00PM

Pink Martini

Thu, Sept 15, 8:00PM

Lang Lang – the Animated Piano

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Sat, Sept 17, 7:30PM

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

Melissa Peterman, host

Sun, Sept 18, 7:00PM

Reggae Night XX

UB40

The Original Wailers feat Al Anderson

Maxi Priest

Big Mountain

Wed, Sept 21, 8:00PM

Chucho Valdés “The Creation” with the Yoruban Orchestra

Hilario Durán & John Beasley, Musical Directors

Cimafunk

Sat, Sept 24, 8:00PM

ABBA The Concert

Sun, Sept 25, 7:00PM

Grace Jones

CHVRCHES

Wed, Sept 28, 8:00PM

Herbie Hancock

Thu, Sept 29, 8:00PM

Pentatonix