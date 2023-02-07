Hollywood Bowl 2023 season: Fleet Foxes / My Morning Jacket, Kamasi, Sparks, John Williams, more

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today the summer season of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. It's the venue's 101st year, and the 2023 season runs from June to September. The lineup features pop, jazz, and classical acts, as well as live performances of film and musical scores.

Opening night at the Hollywood Bowl is June 10 and features Janet Jackson, Ludacris, and YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and the season ends on September 20 with Floating Points paying tribute to the late Pharoah Sanders with a a special performance of their 2012 album Promises featuring Shabaka Hutchings, Four Tet, Caribou and more.

Other highlights: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will play a three-hour marathon set on June 21; Fourth of July festivities feature The Beach Boys, and later that month the venue will host Kool & The Gang alongside the Village People on July 14-15, and Sparks with They Might Be Giants on July 16. Rounding out the month, Quincy Jones celebrates his 90th birthday with a tribute concert on July 28-29 with several special guests, led by composer, conductor and collaborator of Quincy's, Jules Buckley.

The latter half of the season features Carla Morrison on August 12, Culture Club on August 25-26, Air Supply and Michael Bolton on September 3, and a fireworks finale featuring soul singer-songwriter Maxwell on September 8-10.

The Hollywood Bowl will host KCRW Festival, a run of shows throughout the summer including Portugal. The Man with Chicano Batman and Say She She on August 6, Maggie Rogers and Alvvays on August 13, My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes on August 20, and more.

The annual Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival is curated this year by Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington, going down on June 17-18. It'll be hosted by Arsenio Hall with performances by Leon Bridges, West Coast Get Down, Digable Planets, The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Samara Joy, Butcher Brown, and more.

The jazz, soul, and R&B lineup also features Jill Scott performing her debut Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol 1 in full on June 22, and blues legend Buddy Guy with Christine "Kingfish" Ingram on September 6.

The 2023 classical lineup was curated once again by LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. It features the West Coast premiere of Chris Thile's LA Phil-commissioned concerto/narrative song cycle on August 22, as well as three-night event "Maestro of the Movies: John Williams with the LA Phil" on July 7-9.

Other notable film engagements include the LA Phil performing the score to 2001: A Space Odyssey live to picture on August 3, and Hayao Miyazaki's composer and conductor of choice Joe Hisaishi leading the LA Phil in Debussy's La mer and the symphonic suite of Princess Mononoke on August 24.

More guests and shows are still TBA, so stay tuned. Subscription tickets and group sales for the Hollywood Bowl's summer season are available now, with single-ticket sales opening on May 2. Head to Hollywood Bowl's website for details.