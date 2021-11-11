Holy Fawn and Midwife opening Deafheaven’s 2022 tour

Deafheaven have announced two very appealing openers for their upcoming 2022 tour, and both bands pair well with the sounds on Deafheaven's new clean-vocal, non-metal album Infinite Granite: Holy Fawn and Midwife. Holy Fawn, who are also touring Europe with Caspian and Cult of Luna in 2022, have been putting out some new music lately (but no word on a new album yet), and Midwife, who also opens for Nothing at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar this December (tickets) and plays Roadburn 2022, recently released her new album Luminol on The Flenser.

As mentioned, the tour includes a Brooklyn show on March 8 at Warsaw (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Deafheaven / Holy Fawn / Midwife -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

2/23 - Sante Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

2/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

2/26 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

2/27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3/01 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

3/02 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3/03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

3/04 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

3/05 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

3/06 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

3/08 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

3/09 - Boston, MA - Royale

3/10 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

3/11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3/12 - Detroit, MI - El Club

3/14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

3/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

3/16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

3/18 - Denver, CO - Summit

3/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

3/21 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

3/22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

3/23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3/24 - Boise, ID @treefortfest (DH only)

