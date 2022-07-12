Holy Fawn announce new LP ‘Dimensional Bleed’ & tour (new song & exclusive splatter vinyl)

Pre-order Holy Fawn's new album on limited splatter vinyl.

In the long four years since genre-defying heavy band Holy Fawn released their breakthrough 2018 album Death Spells, they put out the Black Moon EP and a few miscellaneous tracks, and now they've finally announced their sophomore album, Dimensional Bleed, due September 9 via Wax Bodega. It was co-produced by the band and Mike Watts (Glassjaw, The Dillinger Escape Plan, etc), and it features recent single "Death Is A Relief," as well as the just-released title track.

"For me, my process feels most comfortable when I start with the electronic and tape elements, which is a departure from my old setup of arranging on an acoustic," guitarist/vocalist Ryan Osterman said in the press materials for the new album. "I felt creating a backbone with a sample or electronic accompaniment has really breathed new life into my process." You can hear that coming through in "Dimensional Bleed," which has a gothy electronic undercurrent running throughout it and still explodes with elements of black and sludge metal.

"'Dimensional Bleed' vaguely refers to a concept of multiple dimensions and timelines that could exist simultaneously," adds guitarist Evan Phelps. "A lot of different media has alluded to this ideology, and I find the possibility of multiple dimensions intersecting and bleeding into others to be fascinating." Listen below.

We're also thrilled to be teaming with Holy Fawn on an exclusive "coke bottle clear with black splatter" vinyl variant, limited to 250 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

Holy Fawn have also announced a tour with Astronoid leading up to their appearance at Riot Fest, including a stop at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on September 10. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Astronoid also recently released their new album Radiant Bloom and you can stream that below too.

Holy Fawn loading...

Holy Fawn -- 2022 Tour Dates

August 31 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

September 2 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street*

September 3 Austin, TX Mohawk*

September 4 Denton, TX Andy’s Bar & Grill*

September 6 Atlanta, GA Purgatory at The Masquerade*

September 7 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle*

September 8 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery*

September 9 Philadelphia, PA Milkboy*

September 10 New York, NY Saint Vitus*

September 11 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall*

September 13 Pittsburgh, PA Club Café*

September 14 Lakewood, OH The Foundry*

September 15 Ferndale, MI The Loving Touch*

September 16 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 26 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute

September 27 Glasgow, UK The Garage (Attic)

September 28 Nottingham, UK Bodega

September 29 Bristol, UK Exchange

September 30 London, UK 229

* - w/ Astronoid

-