Holy Fawn & Caracara announce October US tour

Fresh off opening Thrice's The Artist In The Ambulance 20th anniversary tour, Holy Fawn have announced a headlining tour. It's in support of last year's Dimensional Bleed, a heavy, atmospheric, genre-blurring album that we included on our list of the best "punk" (umbrella term) albums of 2022, and the tour is with support from indie-emo band Caracara, whose New Preoccupations is also on that list. This excellent pairing will be on the road this October in the US, starting in Austin and wrapping up in Phoenix. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show at Brooklyn Made on October 10. Tickets to that and all dates go on sale Wednesday, July 12 at noon local time.

HOLY FAWN: 2023 TOUR

JUL 28 - Jul 29 Post. Festival 2023 Indianapolis, IN

AUG 16 - Aug 19 ArcTanGent 2023 Bristol, United Kingdom

AUG 16 Oslo Hackney London, United Kingdom

AUG 17 Concorde 2 Brighton, United Kingdom

AUG 18 Fernhill Farm Bristol, United Kingdom

SEP 07 The Glass House Pomona, CA

SEP 08 The Glass House Pomona, CA

OCT 02 Empire Control Room & Garage Austin, TX *

OCT 03 Tulips FTW Fort Worth, TX *

OCT 04 House of Blues Houston Houston, TX *

OCT 06 Will's Pub Orlando, FL *

OCT 07 Purgatory at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA *

OCT 08 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC *

OCT 09 Metro Gallery Baltimore, MD *

OCT 10 Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY *

OCT 11 Palladium Worcester, MA *

OCT 13 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA *

OCT 14 Ace of Cups Columbus, OH *

OCT 15 Loving Touch Ferndale, MI *

OCT 16 Cobra Lounge Chicago, IL *

OCT 17 recordBar Kansas City, MO *

OCT 18 Meow Wolf Denver | Convergence Station Denver, CO *

OCT 19 The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT *

OCT 21 The Vera Project Seattle, WA *

OCT 22 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR *

OCT 24 Cafe Du Nord San Francisco, CA *

OCT 25 Soda Bar San Diego, CA *

OCT 26 The Echo Los Angeles, CA *

OCT 27 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ *

* w/ Caracara