Holy Fawn return with new single “Death Is A Relief” (listen)

Holy Fawn still haven't released a full-length since their 2018 breakthrough LP Death Spells, but since then they've out the Black Moon EP, a re-imagined track from Death Spells, and a Manchester Orchestra cover, and now they're back with another new single, "Death Is A Relief," their first entirely new song in over 20 years, and their first release for Wax Bodega, following a stint on Triple Crown.

"'Death Is A Relief' is a song of loss," says guitarist/vocalist Ryan Osterman. "Feeling like everything around you is moving and feeling stuck in place no matter how hard you fight." It's a six-minute song that pulls from shoegaze, post-rock, emo, black metal, electronics, and more, and combines those things in ways that you truly don't hear every day. Listen and watch the PJ Koelbel-directed video below.

Holy Fawn are currently on a North American tour with Deafheaven and they're doing a Europe/UK run with Cult of Luna and Caspian in the fall. All dates are listed below.

Holy Fawn -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 18 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall *

March 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Urban Lounge *

March 21 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre *

March 22 Seattle, WA The Crocodile *

March 23 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom *

March 24 Boise, ID Treefort Music Festival *

September 26 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute

September 27 Glasgow, UK The Garage (Attic)

September 28 Nottingham, UK Bodega

September 29 Bristol, UK Exchange

September 30 London, UK 229

October 2 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal Club #

October 3 Cologne, DE Live Music Hall #

October 4 Geneva, CH Alhambra #

October 5 Toulouse, FR Le Metronum #

October 6 Biarritz, FR Atabal #

October 7 Barcelona, ES AMFest Barcelona #

October 8 Madrid, ES Sala But #

October 9 Porto, PT Amplifest Porto #

October 11 Nantes, FR Stereolux #

October 12 Lille, FR L’Aéornef #

October 13 Lambersart, FR La Laiterie #

October 14 Zwolle, NL Hedon Zwolle #

October 15 Leipzig, DE Felsenkeller Leipzig #

October 16 Wroclaw, PL Center Concert A2 #

October 17 Budapest, HU Dürer Kert #

October 19 Tavros, GR #

*w/Deafheaven

#w/Cult of Luna & Caspian

