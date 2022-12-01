Holy Fawn tell us about their favorite albums of 2022

Holy Fawn further established their genre-meshing, ever-evolving sound this year with album Dimensional Bleed, synthesizing heavy music with shoegaze, post-rock, post-hardcore, art pop, and more. The band toured the US and UK following the album release, and now they've told us about some of their favorite albums of 2022. The band made the list collectively, and their picks include Show Me The Body, JID, LS Dunes, The Callous Daoboys, and more. Read on for the list, in alphabetical order.

Holy Fawn's Favorite Albums of 2022

The Callous Daoboys - Celebrity Therapist

This band is firing on all cylinders and deserves every inch of praise this album is getting. They are truly creating something special.

Gilla Band - Most Normal

This band has legitimately been one of our absolute favorites for years at this point. “Most Normal” did exactly what it should; it created hypnotic, freaked out, noise punk and stands out in the best of ways.

JID - The Forever Story

JID’s best and most complete album to date. His lyricism has always been top notch but he somehow takes it up another level, and on top of that, has become a great singer on this record as well. He’s truly unstoppable.

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick dives into relational issues, family ties, and mental health in his most personal and honest writing yet.

LS Dunes - Past Lives

When we first heard the debut single, “Permanent Rebellion," we knew this would hit. It's perfectly catchy, aggressive, anthemic, and the rest of the record follows suit.

Pool Kids - Pool Kids

Christine Goodwyne & Andrew Anaya might be the best songwriting duo in indie rock right now. Something for everyone on this record. Why isn’t this band playing arenas yet?

Roman Candle - Discount Fireworks EP

We know it’s not a full length but this debut EP reminds us of all our favorite screamo acts we grew up listening to. Absolutely a band to keep an eye on.

Show Me The Body - Trouble The Water

These are just fucking angry songs for destroying your oppressor. Gross synth, pounding drums, pissed vocals, and electric banjo. One of the most refreshing bands out now.

Sweet Pill - Where The Heart Is

We truly cannot get enough of this band. “Diamond Eyes” is our favorite song this year. Just lay down, watch the clouds roll overhead, and play this record as loud as possible.

zeta - Todo Bailarlo

This band is THE definition of punk rock. If you haven’t had the opportunity to see them live, do whatever you can to make that happen. Probably the most underrated band performing now.