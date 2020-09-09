Holy Roar founder denies rape allegations & resigns; several bands cut ties with label

Alex Fitzpatrick the founder of UK-based independent punk/metal/etc label Holy Roar Records, has released a statement following allegations of sexual assault, rape, and abuse made against him. Posting on his Facebook, Fitzpatrick denied the allegations against him, and resigned from his position at the label, saying he'd sought legal advice:

You may have been made aware of the devastating allegations against me on social media, the most serious of which have been made by women who I dated approximately 8 years ago. These allegations are false, and I am doing everything I can to clear my name. I immediately instructed solicitors to help me defend my name and reputation. For legal reasons, I am advised by my solicitors, at this stage, to refrain from making further comments. I have also resigned with immediate effect from my businesses to enable me to focus on clearing my name.

Three label employees quit their jobs after learning of the allegations, writing, "The extremely serious allegations are against everything that myself, Sam, Wil, and our bands - stand for. We, the labels employees, are resigning from working with Holy Roar effective immediately."

Multiple bands associated with the label, including Ithaca, Apologies I Have None, Respire, Svalbard, Palm Reader, Fall of Messiah, and Renounced, have made statements in the wake of the allegations.

Rolo Tomassi, Renounced, Svalbard, Respire, MØL and Secret Cutter have all cut ties with Holy Roar:

Holy Fawn, Portals London and Palm Reader released statements as well: