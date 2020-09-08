Holy Roar Records employees quit following rape allegations against founder

Employees of UK-based independent punk/metal/etc label Holy Roar Records have resigned from their positions following allegations of sexual assault, rape, and abuse made against label founder Alex Fitzpatrick. "We have spent the last 24 hours in horror of the allegations that have been made against Alex Fitzpatrick, the owner of Holy Roar," they write. "The extremely serious allegations are against everything that myself, Sam, Wil, and our bands - stand for. We, the labels employees, are resigning from working with Holy Roar effective immediately. We are sorry for the long silence, it was a lot for us to process with our bands and personally and we found out the same time as the public. Alex will be making his own statement in due course."

Rolo Tomassi "ended [their] relationship with [Alex] and Holy Roar as a label, effective immediately," following the allegations surfacing, and several bands have made statements, including Ithaca, Apologies I Have None, Respire, Svalbard, Palm Reader, Fall of Messiah, and Renounced. Ithaca have since made a second statement, writing, "Holy Roar Records is dead. As ever, we stand with the survivors, our fellow labelmates and Justine, Sam and Wil. Fuck abusers."

They, along with Apologies I Have None, also retweeted the statement from Holy Roar's employees.