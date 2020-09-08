Holy Roar Records founder accused of rape, several bands respond

UPDATE: Holy Roar Records employees quit following allegations against founder.

On Monday (9/7), Alex Fitzpatrick -- founder of UK-based independent punk/metal/etc label Holy Roar Records was accused of sexual assault, rape, and abuse in Instagram posts by two users, @motherofpearl___ and @dlrkng. They allege that they both have made multiple attempts to "make Alex aware of his actions [and] ensure that this behaviour would be stopped" but that "it appears that this has not been respected or taken on board by Alex." You can read their full statements below.

Since the Instagram was posted, several Holy Roar bands have issued statements, and at least one -- Rolo Tomassi -- have "ended [their] relationship with [Alex] and Holy Roar as a label, effective immediately."

See statements from Rolo Tomassi, Ithaca, Apologies I Have None, Respire, Svalbard, Palm Reader, Fall of Messiah, and Renounced all asserting that they stand with victims, and/or demand to see action taken by Holy Roar:

You can read the original allegations in full here:

Since launching in 2006, Holy Roar has released music by Touche Amore, Trash Talk, Baptists, Kayo Dot, Coliseum, Full of Hell, Employed to Serve, Gallows, Goodtime Boys, Holy Fawn, A.A. Williams, Make Do and Mend, This Is Hell, Will Haven, and more.

Holy Roar has not yet publicly responded to the allegations. This story is still developing.

