Holy Wave announce new album, share “Happier” ft Mint Field’s Estrella del Sol

Austin shoegazers Holy Wave have announced a new album, Five of Cups, which will be out August 4 via Suicide Squeeze. The title comes from a tarot card reading that stuck with Ryan Fuson at the height of the pandemic. “I was really sure that the music world was finished and it seemed like internet aggression and, well, aggression in general was at an all-time high, so I was ready to stop playing music,” Fuson says. “It could be so easy to become jaded and pessimistic and I had to really decide what perspective I was going to take.” Fuson instead took that as a challenge to put some positivity back into the band's music. Five of Cups also features contributions from two Mexican shoegaze bands, Mint Field and Lorelle Meets The Obsolete.

The first single is the album's closing track, "Happier," a drony/dreamy song featuring Mint Field's Estrella del Sol. "We had been working on this song on and off again for a while and it all kind of came together right before we started recording this album," Fuson says. "The song is loosely a song to Kurt Vonnegut, and a song taking some of his ideas and quotes and exploring them a little further. Mainly just a song about happiness today and maybe where it was during his time. While recording this song we knew that we wanted something unique for the outro, but we didn’t really know what it was that we were looking for, so we sent the song to Estrella and basically asked her to do whatever she thought was right and she completely exceeded our vision. It really took the song to a whole new level, some place we have never been before." Listen to "Happier" below.

Holy Wave will also be on tour in August, with dates through the Southwest and the South. Check out their schedule below.

Five of Cups:

1. The Five Of Cups

2. Bog Song

3. Chaparral

4. Path of Least Resistance

5. Nothing is Real

6. Hypervigilance

7. The Darkest Timeline

8. Nothing in the Dark

9. Happier

Holy Wave - 2023 Tour Dates

Aug 8 - Andy's - Denton, TX

Aug 9 - Opolis - Norman, OK

Aug 11 - Back Alley Ballyhoo - Indianapolis, IN

Aug 12 - JJs Bohemia - Chattanooga, TN

Aug 13 - Upstairs at Avondale - Birmingham, AL

Aug 15 - Alabama Music Box - Mobile, AL

Aug 16 - Continental Club - Houston, TX

Aug 17 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX