‘Home Alone’ reboot out in November w/ Rob Delaney & Ellie Kemper as thieves (watch the trailer)

The world does not need a reboot of 1990 holiday classic Home Alone but it's getting one anyway. Home Sweet Home Alone premieres November 12 via Disney+. The cast is surprisingly good, though, with Jojo Rabbit scene-stealer Archie Yates as Max who is left alone this time, and Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney playing the bumbling crooks who fall victim to the Max's many traps. The movie also features Pete Holmes, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell, and the script was co-written by SNL's Mikey Day and his writing partner Streeter Seidell.

The official press release calls this a "reimagining," which by the looks of the trailer means reimagining the Christmas vacation destination from Paris to Tokyo. Otherwise it seems to be the exact same setup, with some new variations to the ways Max tortures the home invaders, including a gun that shoots billiard balls. This is also a continuation of sorts, as Devin Ratray, who played Buzz in the original movies, has been cast as one of cops (with a badge that says "McCallister').

You can the trailer below.