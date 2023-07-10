Home Front touring with Poison Ruin in support of ‘Games of Power’

Edmonton, Alberta duo Home Front are Graeme McKinnon of Canadian hardcore band No Problem, and Clint Frazier, who used to lead electro-rock group Shout Out Out Out Out. Together they make shouty anthems that owe much to post-punk and the gloomier side of '80s alternative and new wave, mixing echoey guitars, drum machines and synthesizers with gang vocal choruses. Their second album, Games of Power, was co-produced by Fucked Up's Jonah Falco and Clint's old Shout Out Out Out bandmate Nik Kozub, and was released back in March. If you like John Hughes soundtracks, you will probably dig this -- listen to the whole thing below.

Home Front will be on short tour with Poison Ruin this summer, and after that wraps up they'll hit NYC for two shows, both on August 4: an early show at The Meadows with Crown Court, Violent Way, and Lvger, and then a late-night show at TV Eye with Lathe of Heaven, and Deluxxe.