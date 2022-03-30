Home Is Where and Record Setter announce split EP (stream a track from each)

Home Is Where released one of the best punk albums of 2021 with I Became Birds, and Record Setter released one of the best punk albums of 2020 with I Owe You Nothing, and now these two great bands have announced a split EP, Dissection Lesson, due April 15 via Topshelf and Father/Daughter. Adding to the greatness, Pierce Jordan of Soul Glo (whose new album Diaspora Problems is sure to be one of the best of this year) guests on one of Home Is Where's songs, and the artwork was designed by Connie Sgarbossa of SeeYouSpaceCowboy.

"[We] wanted to make something unabashedly trans," Home is Where’s Brandon MacDonald says of the split. "Two trans bands. Songs about trans issues. Cover by a trans artist. We wanted to make something for the girls to pop off to."

The song with Pierce isn't out yet, but one song from each band is out now, Home Is Where's "Names" and Record Setter's "Plain English." Home Is Where flirted with screamo on I Became Birds, but they go full screamo with "Names," a song that fights back against the murders and assaults of trans women. Record Setter's "Plain English" picks up where the emotive post-hardcore/screamo of I Owe You Nothing left off, and it finds singer Judy Mitchell detailing her "experiences living under violent authority as a trans woman," as well as going through transition and depression. Both songs are very worth hearing, and you can stream them below.

Home Is Where are also opening part of the Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, and Anthony Green tour, including the NYC show on May 9 at Irving Plaza. Record Setter have a few upcoming shows too. All dates for both bands are listed below.

Home Is Where -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 7 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

May 9 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

May 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 11 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

May 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

May 14 - New Orleans, LA @ The Hangar

May 15 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

May 18 - Roswell, NM @ The Liberty

all dates supporting Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, and Anthony Green

Record Setter -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 1 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Speakeasy

April 2 - Wichita, KS @ Chainlink Park

April 3 - Tulsa, OK @ Foolish Things