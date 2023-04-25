Home is Where announce new LP & US tour (watch “yes! yes! a thousand times yes!” video)

Home is Where have announced their highly anticipated new album, The Whaler, due out June 16 via Wax Bodega. It's the follow-up to their fantastic 2021 album I Became Birds and 2022's great split with Record Setter, and it was produced by Jack Shirley. "The idea for the record came to me in the spring of 2021 when I realized I wasn’t doing too hot mentally, and had a nervous breakdown," vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Brandon MacDonald says. "A lot of it is a very negative record, which was scary to write because I was being honest with myself and allowing a lot of fucked up thoughts to be in the songs. I was more vulnerable than I was used to being in art.”

The lead single is "yes! yes! a thousand times yes!," which pairs twinkly emo guitars with surreal lyrics. MacDonald says it "tells the story of two people faking normalcy in the normalcy of faking. The idea or even the image (no matter how altered or perfectly copied) of love is no substitute for the real." Tilley Komorn, who co-wrote the song, adds, "This song has the most pop elements, while also being one that strays away from a standard pop song structure." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Texas Smith.

Home is Where also announced a US tour, with support from Smidley (aka Conor Murphy of previous tourmate Foxing) on the East Coast and Awakebutstillinbed and Your Arms Are My Cocoon on the West Coast. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Elsewhere Zone One on July 8 with Smidley. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local time.

HOME IS WHERE - THE WHALER TRACKLIST

1. skin meadow

2. lily pad pupils

3. yes! yes! a thousand times yes!

4. whaling for sport

5. everyday feels like 9/11

6. 9/12

7. daytona 500

8. chris farley

9. nursing home riot

10. floral organs

HOME IS WHERE: 2023 TOUR

07/07 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom *

07/08 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One *

07/09 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA *

07/11 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen *

07/12 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's *

07/13 - Nashville, TN -Drkmttr *

07/14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade *

07/15 - Orlando, FL - Wills Pub *

09/13 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge #

09/14 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room #

09/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Knitting Factory NoHo #

09/16 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman #

09/19 - Portland, OR - Holocene #

09/20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon #

09/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive #

09/23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures #

* w/ Smidley

# w/ Awakebutstillinbed, Your Arms Are My Cocoon