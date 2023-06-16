Notable Releases of the Week (6/16)

This is an especially crowded week for new albums, so let's get right to it. I highlight 11 below, and Bill tackles more in Indie Basement, including Bonny Doon, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Django Django, Hand Habits, Man On Man, Spoon, and Creep Show (John Grant + Wrangler).

On top of those, this week's honorable mentions include Kool Keith, Deer Tick, Gunna, RXK Nephew, Bettye LaVette, Meshell Ndegeocello, Terrace Martin, Pelicanman (Petra Haden & Mike Watt), Rodeo Boys, Royal Thunder, Pretty Matty, Gov't Mule, The Alarm, Ben Howard, La Sécurité, BabyDrill, Wiz Khalifa, Dallas Burrows, PRICE, Fust, The Poison Arrows, Lorelle Meets the Obsolete, SunYears (Peter of Peter Bjorn and John), Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Thy Catafalque, Donna Missal, Hit-Boy & Big Hit, SoFayGo, Lil B & Bitch Mob, Peter Lewis, Caterina Barbieri, Certified Trapper, Summer Dean, Pat Metheny, Michael Hurley, Jack River, Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet, May Rio, Burt Hussell, She, Pickle Darling, the waterbaby EP, the Millington EP, the LURK EP, the Honeybee EP, the Øjne EP, the Joe Gittleman/Bad Operation split EP (exclusive white vinyl), the Bright Eyes companion EPs, and Drive-By Truckers' Complete Dirty South.

Read on for my picks. What's your favorite release of the week?

Home is Where - The Whaler loading...

Home Is Where - The Whaler

Wax Bodega

Home Is Where's I Became Birds is a unique, brief, six-song album that came out in March of 2021 and became the band's breakthrough release thanks to a gradually-increasing amount of word-of-mouth excitement that primarily existed outside of the usual hype machine platforms. Not long after its release, band leader Brandon MacDonald had a nervous breakdown, and that's when the idea for The Whaler came to her. The band calls it a "concept record about getting used to things getting worse," and Brandon adds, "With Birds being so personal and inward, for this one, I wanted it to be less about me and more about how a person navigates this postmodern, late capitalist hell world that we've built around us. There’s still something personal in that though, even though it’s much more external."

Across the album's 10 songs, The Whaler recalls anything from Neutral Milk Hotel to Fugazi to pageninetynine, often within the same song. It's tied together by musical interludes and recurring themes and lyrics, with sentiments that range from questioning religious beliefs ("An all-knowing god doesn't know what it's like to not know anything at all") to processing national tragedies ("And on September 12th, 2001, everyone went back to work") to a song where an image of Dale Earnhardt pushing a shopping cart turns into a metaphor for the end of the world. It's an album full of songs that take you by surprise even after multiple listens, like when "Lily Pad Pupils" builds a bridge from dusty alt-country to dissonant skramz and then goes into "Yes! Yes! A Thousand Times Yes!," the album's poppiest and weirdest song. They made the album with Jack Shirley, who Brandon calls her "favorite contemporary producer," particularly because of Jack's work with Jeff Rosenstock and Deafheaven, and Home Is Where have managed to become a band who would make sense on tour with either one of those artists. Sometimes The Whaler becomes harshly shrieked extreme music, other times it becomes towering post-rock, other times it becomes breezy, catchy folk rock. All throughout, Brandon sings about subject matter that feels real and authentic and depressing and I'd imagine it's widely relatable to anyone that's given up hope for a better world.

Killer Mike, Michael loading...

Killer Mike - MICHAEL

Loma Vista

Killer Mike reinvigorated his career with 2012's El-P-produced R.A.P. Music, but it didn't lead to him further pursuing his solo career. Instead, he and El-P teamed up as Run The Jewels, and they became one of the most beloved rap acts--groups, duos, solo artists, or otherwise--of the last decade. Now he returns with his first solo album since 2012, and it's very clear why these had to be Killer Mike songs and not Run The Jewels songs; they're far too personal. True to its name, MICHAEL is as much a memoir or an autobiography as it is a rap album. He raps about stories and struggles from all throughout his life, from growing up with a teenage mother to his mother's death in 2017. Even many of the musical choices on the album reflect Mike's upbringing, from the gospel music he would hear in Black churches as a kid to the soul records his mom used to play. The album has features on almost every song--including El-P, André 3000, Future, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Young Thug, Mozzy, Cee-Lo Green, Ty Dolla $ign, Kaash Paige, 6LACK, Eryn Allen Kane, Dave Chappelle, and more--yet it still feels entirely like Mike's story. It feels like all of these other rappers and singers are there in supporting roles, to help Mike make this deeply personal record. They add their own perspective, and musical range, and they help give the album momentum, as Mike opens up in ways he never has before.

QOTSA loading...

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman...

Matador

Josh Homme has been through a lot these past few years, ranging from cancer surgery to a messy divorce, and he dealt with his struggles the way a lot of songwriters do: by writing songs about it. The result is In Times New Roman..., a tight, concise, 10-song album that sounds like Queens of the Stone Age at their most crowdpleasing. Other than "Straight Jacket Fitting," the nine-minute epic that closes the album, just about every song on this album feels like it could be the single. There are no genre deviations, no weird interludes, just QOTSA at their most listenable.

sigur ros atta loading...

Sigur Rós - ÁTTA

Von Dur/BMG

It's almost hard to believe that Sigur Rós hadn't released an album in a decade--maybe because since putting out 2013's Kveikur they released an orchestral album, did music for TV/film, toured a lot, put out multiple reissues, and took time to focus on Jónsi's solo career, Riceboy Sleeps, and other side projects--but that's how long it had been until Sigur Rós announced yesterday that their new album ÁTTA would be out today. The album reunites the band with keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson, who left after 2012's Valtari, but does not feature drummer Orri Páll Dýrason, who the band parted ways with after allegations of sexual assault were made against Orri. Instead of replacing Orri, they made an album that rarely relies on percussion. It's a very atmospheric, ambient album, but it's still a song-oriented Sigur Rós album with Jónsi's voice in the forefront, and these songs are as gorgeous as Sigur Rós have ever been.

Origami Angel loading...

Origami Angel - The Brightest Days

Counter Intuitive Records

Origami Angel are calling their new eight-song record The Brightest Days a "mixtape" because of the stylistic differences between each song, and indeed, this thing is all over the place, even within individual songs. Lead single "Thank You, New Jersey" connects the dots between pop punk, Beach Boys, and bossa nova. The record-opening title track goes from acoustic indie pop to metal riffs to power pop. Like some past Gami songs, "Picture Frame" offers up guitar heroism that bridges the gap between Mike Kinsella and Eddie Van Halen. "Kobayashi Maru" works a ska part and a metalcore breakdown into what's otherwise an emo-pop song. The list goes on. It borders on being too ridiculous, but you can tell that Gami have genuine appreciation for all the styles of music they incorporate, they've got the chops to play it all, and they've got such a distinct sound that even while hopping between vastly different genres, they sound entirely like themselves.

Mike Dimes loading...

Mike Dimes - Texas Boy

Since the 80's/Camp Billy

Since going viral on TikTok with "My Story" from his 2021 debut project DLOG, Texas rapper Mike Dimes has kept climbing. He put out one of 2022's best rap albums with the even better In Dimes We Trust, and now he's back once again with Texas Boy. The album starts with an intro track from veteran Texas hip hop DJ OG Ron C, who introduces Mike as one of Texas' brightest new voices, and Mike nabbed some impressive guest rappers too, including Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, Wiz Khalifa, and Joey Bada$$, the last of whom he's cited as one of his biggest influences. (The album also features fellow rising Texas rappers BigXthaPlug and Hoodlum, along with South Carolina sing-rapper Dro Kenji.) Texas Boy has plenty more where the hard-edged bangers of In Dimes We Trust came from, but it also expands his sound, working choir samples and vulnerable ballads into the otherwise-chest-puffed mix.

Sunami - self-titled loading...

Sunami - Sunami (L.P.)

Triple B Records

Sunami hail from the thriving Bay Area hardcore scene--with current and former members of Gulch, Drain, Spinebreaker, Hands of God, and more--and they've built up a reputation for putting on some of the wildest hardcore shows not just in the Bay but all around the world. They've put out a few brief releases (demo, promo, EP, split, etc) since 2019, and this week they released their debut full-length with no prior warning. Underground hardcore bands release LPs without warning all the time; when Sunami did it, it felt like an event. Even as a "full-length," this is still just eight songs in 17 minutes and some of them had already surfaced on other releases, but it's the most complete project we've gotten from Sunami yet and you can tell from these eight songs why this band has been causing such a ruckus. Vocalist Josef Alfonso sets his coarse bark against thick, metallic riffs and a volatile rhythm section, and the band keeps things too rough and punk to fully veer into "metalcore." They aren't breaking the mold, they're just making fun, angry songs to lose your mind to and they're pretty damn good at doing that.

Creeping Death loading...

Creeping Death - Boundless Domain

MNRK

Texas hardcore-infused death metallers Creeping Death made their new album with Killswitch Engage guitarist and veteran metalcore producer Adam Dutkiewicz, who the band says challenged and pushed them more than anyone had before, and they also made it a point to honor more of their Texas hardcore influences on this LP, inspired by the passings of Power Trip's Riley Gale and Iron Age/Mammoth Grinder's Wade Allison. You can definitely hear the impact of both of those things; the album's still death metal enough to nab a guest vocal spot from Corpsegrinder of Cannibal Corpse, but you can really feel the firm, to-the-point, directness of hardcore and Adam D helped make this the most crisp-sounding Creeping Death release yet. They've emerged from the murkiness of their earlier releases, and they only sound even more powerful.

Boris and Uniform, Brand New Disease loading...

Boris and Uniform - Bright New Disease

Sacred Bones

Uniform and Boris are both bands known for making collaborative albums with other bands, so it makes sense that, after they toured together in 2019 and teamed up for a reimagined version of Boris' "Akuma no Uta" during the encores of those shows, more collaborations came to be. The two bands started trading ideas during COVID lockdown, and eventually that turned into Bright New Disease. Uniform and Boris are also both bands who can't really pinned down into one particular style of music, and, accordingly, Bright New Disease ranges from noise to sludge to thrash to industrial to psychedelic rock in a way that feels totally natural. The album also features contributions from Randall Dunn and Zombi's Steve Moore, both of whom are perfect to help take Bright New Disease even further into extreme, far-out territory.

Asake Work Of Art loading...

Asake - Work of Art

YNBL Nation/EMPIRE

Afrobeats' global takeover continues, and Asake has emerged as one of its latest crossover stars. His breakthrough 2022 debut album Mr. Money with the Vibe cracked multiple major year-end lists in the US and UK, and he's already set to headline Barclays Center in NYC. He gained a co-sign from Afrobeats' biggest star Burna Boy, who appeared on a remix of his song "Sungba," and he's also collaborated with Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, and Davido. Now he keeps the momentum going with his sophomore album Work of Art, released less than a year after his debut. The rollout may have been quick, but the project doesn't feel rushed at all. It's a lush, immediately-satisfying album that's frequently fueled by breezy African polyrhythms, but also features some sputtering electronics that wouldn't feel out of place on an Arca album. Asake goes from singing in his native Yoruba to singing in English at the drop of a hat, and he's got such a strong grasp on melody and conveying emotion that it shouldn't matter what language his listeners speak.

Clearbody loading...

Clearbody - Bend Into A Blur EP

self-released

Shoegaze is one of those genres where it's a little too easy to put style over substance; the right tones and effect pedals can make even the blandest songwriting sound pleasing to the ear. Clearbody are not one of those bands. They write songs that would sound just as good on an acoustic guitar as they do with the walls of effected electric guitars you hear on their recordings, and they just keep getting better and better. Their new Bend Into A Blur EP picks right up where their underrated 2020 debut album One More Day left off, fusing shoegaze with grunge, emo, and post-hardcore and coming out with songs that have big riffs, bigger choruses, and gorgeous textures. Even as the heavy shoegaze thing becomes an increasingly crowded field, Clearbody stand out to me every time I listen to them. If you're reading this and you've been sleeping on Clearbody, stop sleeping on Clearbody.

