Home Is Where release “floral organs,” prep for tour

Home Is Where have shared another single from their anticipated sophomore album The Whaler. "floral organs" is the closing track of The Whaler, and it's a breezy indie rock song ringing with sleigh bells and harmonica. Frontwoman Brandon MacDonald explains the song is about “reconciling with spending life reconciling life & how the end always fits with the beginning.” Listen to "floral organs" below.

The Whaler comes out on June 16 via Wax Bodega, and Home Is Where's tour supporting the album kicks off in early July. They'll be joined in the eastern US by Smidley and in the west by awakebutstillinbed and Your Arms Are My Cocoon. Tickets are available now.

Home Is Where and Smidley come to NYC with Proper. on July 8 at Elsewhere Zone One. All dates below.

Home Is Where -- 2023 Live Dates

07/07 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom *

07/08 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One *

07/09 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA *

07/11- Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen *

07/12 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's *

07/13 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr *

07/14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade *

07/15 - Orlando, FL - Wills Pub *

09/13 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge #

09/14 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room #

09/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Knitting Factory NoHo #

09/16 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman #

09/19 - Portland, OR - Holocene #

09/20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon #

09/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive #

09/23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures #

* w/ Smidley

# w/ Awakebutstillinbed, Your Arms Are My Cocoon